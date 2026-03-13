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Meg Thee Stallion & Key Glock Are The Faces Of True Religion

Megan Thee Stallion & Key Glock Are The Faces Of True Religion’s New Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion and Key Glock are the new faces of True Religion’s Spring 2026 campaign.

Published on March 13, 2026
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Megan Thee Stallion & Key Glock Are The Faces Of True Religion's New Campaign
Source: True Religion / TRUE RELIGION

Megan Thee Stallion and Key Glock are the new faces of True Religion’s Spring 2026 campaign.

This isn’t the first time the Hot Girl has linked up with the denim brand, but it marks Glizzock’s debut. The campaign runs under the tagline “Make It True,” spotlighting bold style and individuality. Meg shared what it means to reconnect with the iconic brand:

“Working with True Religion is always such a special expereicne and creative collaboration. I’ve always admired the way the brand embodies bold, self-expression through style, so I’m really proud to help them introduce their new collection and bring that energy into the spring season.”

For Glock, the partnership is a bit ironic. The Memphis rapper once joked about not rocking the brand in his music. On his track “Hot,” he raps, “No I don’t wear no True’s but my pockets on Buddha.” Fast forward to 2026 and he’s switching it up, now sporting some of the latest firs from the new collection.

True Religion Chief Marketing Officer Kristen D’Arcy explained why the two artists were the perfect picks for the campaign.

“‘Make It True’ reflects where True Religion is today, evolving our legacy for a new generation, enabling them to feel confident to go after the life they desire. Megan and Glock both embody a confident, individual approach to style. They represent the natural connection between music, culture, and the DNA of our brand.”

Bringing in Megan Thee Stallion and Key Glock shows True Religion still has it’s finger on the pulse of the culture.

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Key Glock Megan Thee Stallion

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