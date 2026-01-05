Megan Thee Stallion Opens Her Popeyes Location In Miami

Source: Apple TV/Instagram / Photo of Megan Thee Stallion provided for use by Apple TV+/IG

Megan Thee Stallion is taking her talents to South Beach with Popeyes.

The Hot Girl captain announced back in March that she and the historic fast-food franchise linked up for a sauce collaboration called the “Hottie Sauce.”

Alongside the release, she also revealed plans to open her own Popeyes franchise in the 305:

“My very own @popeyes IS OPENING THIS SUMMER HOTTIES! I just visited my location while she’s still just bones. This is about to be THEE LITTEST Popeyes ever.”

Ahead of the grand opening, Meg met with her “Hot Staff,” going around the room to learn every team member’s name, take photos, and set expectations. She later shared the moment on TikTok with the caption:

“Prepping Thee Hot Staff before the FIRST EVER MEGAN THEE STALLION POPEYES OPENED. I’m so excited, so proud, and I just feel so much gratitude! Hottiessss I’m officially a franchise owner. Come to South Beach, Miami, and dine with us!”

With the launch, our Hot Girl captain officially adds franchised owner to her resume, gotta love it.

Beyond serving up one of America’s favorite fast-food staples, the H-Town Hottie has also been feeding fans with new music. Her song “Lover Girl,” dropped in October, has become an anthem for couples, sparking a trend of hard and soft relationship launches across social media. Whether it’s food or music, Megan Thee Stallion continues to deliver in every lane.