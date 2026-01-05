Subscribe
Close
News

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Her Popeyes Location In Miami

Megan Thee Stallion is taking her talents to South Beach with Popeyes.

Published on January 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Her Popeyes Location In Miami
Source: Apple TV/Instagram / Photo of Megan Thee Stallion provided for use by Apple TV+/IG

Megan Thee Stallion is taking her talents to South Beach with Popeyes.

The Hot Girl captain announced back in March that she and the historic fast-food franchise linked up for a sauce collaboration called the “Hottie Sauce.” 

Alongside the release, she also revealed plans to open her own Popeyes franchise in the 305:

“My very own @popeyes IS OPENING THIS SUMMER HOTTIES! I just visited my location while she’s still just bones. This is about to be THEE LITTEST Popeyes ever.”

Ahead of the grand opening, Meg met with her “Hot Staff,” going around the room to learn every team member’s name, take photos, and set expectations. She later shared the moment on TikTok with the caption:

“Prepping Thee Hot Staff before the FIRST EVER MEGAN THEE STALLION POPEYES OPENED. I’m so excited, so proud, and I just feel so much gratitude! Hottiessss I’m officially a franchise owner. Come to South Beach, Miami, and dine with us!”

With the launch, our Hot Girl captain officially adds franchised owner to her resume, gotta love it.

Beyond serving up one of America’s favorite fast-food staples, the H-Town Hottie has also been feeding fans with new music. Her song “Lover Girl,” dropped in October, has become an anthem for couples, sparking a trend of hard and soft relationship launches across social media. Whether it’s food or music, Megan Thee Stallion continues to deliver in every lane.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Joe Budden Supports Adin Ross Beatdown For Calling Doechii A "F-cking B-tch," Social Media Joins In

    Cassius Life
    Black woman undergoing prenatal exam with her husband.

    Protect Black Women: Midwife & Maternal Health Advocate Dr. Janell Green Smith Dies From Childbirth Complications

    Bossip
    31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

    ICYMI: The Biggest Winners & The Best Looks From The Critics Choice Awards 2026

    Bossip
    NFL: JAN 04 Ravens at Steelers

    Baltimore Ravens' Missed Field Goal Ends Playoffs Hopes & Mike Tomlin's Weird Gender Joke, Social Media Reacts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close