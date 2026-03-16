Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Member Of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Security Team Shot Dead

Member Of Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Security Team Shot Dead By Cops

Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, who worked under an alias, Mike King, operated a private security firm and was wanted by police.

Published on March 16, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jasmine Crockett Holds Campaign Rally In Dallas, Texas
Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty

A man who was part of Rep. Jasmine Crockett‘s security detail and employed off-duty police officers for his security company was shot and killed. Diamon-Mazairre Robinson was the target of a federal investigation and was in a standoff with SWAT officers in Dallas last week, leading to his death.

As reported by CBS News via sources, Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, 39, operated a private security firm that employed active police officers for off-duty police work, a common occurrence.

However, Robinson, who had a criminal history that was revealed after his death, lived his life under the alias “Mike King” and was seen recently flanking Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett during her recent U.S. Senate seat primary run.

Robinson was sought by investigators for reportedly impersonating a law enforcement officer, and further examination into Robinson’s background revealed seven arrests for theft between 2009 and 2012 across Texas.

While the charges were both declared misdemeanors and felonies, Robinson never served prison time and instead paid fines and was placed on probation.

Under the identity of Mike King, Robinson operated Off Duty Police Services, which employed officers across North Texas. According to sources, Robinson allegedly told the officers he hired that he worked as an officer for the U.S. Capitol Police force.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux shared details of the standoff between the SWAT unit and Robinson, which took place in the parking garage of Children’s Medical Center Dallas. Chief Comeaux shared that Robinson barricaded himself inside a vehicle and officers deployed tear gas, prompting Robinson to emerge from the vehicle brandishing a weapon, upon which the officers opened fire.

The report does not show how many times Rep. Jasmine Crockett hired Robinson to work her security detail, and there has not been a response from the outgoing congresswoman’s office.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

jasmine crockett shooting texas

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    So Stunning: Celebs Sparkle, Sizzle & Slay Vanity Fair's Oscars After Party

    Bossip

    The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men At The 2026 Oscars & More Reactions

    Cassius Life
    Married To Medicine

    The Ladies Are Seeing Red! Everything To Expect From The Explosive 'Married To Medicine' Season 12 Reunion

    Bossip
    Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers

    'Custody Battle' Luka Dončić Is Playing His Best Basketball & Fans Are Noticing

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Takes Shots At 50 Cent, “F*ck Curtis Jackson”

    Comment
    2024 Dreamville Music Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug’s Former Attorney, Brian Steel

    Comment
    50 Cent
    Music  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

    Comment
    Fat Joe Purple Fit
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Fat Joe Leans Back Into Major Win In Defamation Battle Against Former Hypeman

    Comment
    Lil Boosie on set
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

    Comment
    Trending
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

    Comment
    Reggie Fils-Aime demonstrates Wii Sports Resort
    14 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Trump White House Uses Nintendo’s ‘Wii Sports’ In Latest Iran War Propaganda Video

    Comment
    Kanye West on Drink Champs
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

    Comment
    SAFRICA-ECONOMY-AVIATION
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    White South Africans Returning Home Despite Trump’s Violence Claims

    Comment
    Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes to Jay-Z For Airing Out Their Texts

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close