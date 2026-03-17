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Shyne Allegedly Beat Up Diddy’s Security During Bad Boy Days

Mase Recalls Shyne Allegedly Putting The Paws On Diddy’s Security Guard During Bad Boy Days

Mase tells an untold Bad Boy Records story that ended with one of Diddy’s security guards getting beat up.

Published on March 17, 2026
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Mase tells an untold Bad Boy Records story that ended with one of Diddy’s security guards getting beat up.

During a recent episode of the It Is What It Is podcast, Mase recalled a moment when Shyne had to stand up for himself against Puff and the tension surrounding him at the time. According to Mase, not everyone on the label was feeling Shyne early on, partly due to comparisons to Biggie following his untimely death, something that didn’t sit well with members of Junior M.A.F.I.A.

“I remember when everyone was trying to go against Shyne. N*ggas was trying to jump Shyne in the studio,” Mase said, adding that it was allegedly members of Junior M.A.F.I.A behind it.

He then shared a wild story from a trip to Atlanta.

“We get to Atlanta me and Shyne are hanging out. Shyne gets on the elevator, and he had blood all over his white tee. I’m like ‘Shyne, what happened?’ Shyne beat Puff’s security guard up. Everyone’s coming downstairs; it’s the security guards. Now this n*gga Puff was really tight, because Shyne beat his security up.”

The situation, according to Mase, made him lose respect, not just for the security but for Diddy by proxy as well. Shyne, who also appeared on the podcast, spoke on his own relationship with Diddy during his Bad Boy days.

“Initially, Puff and I weren’t friends at all. When I came to the label, you know, I’m a Brooklyn kid, I got that Brooklyn Vietnam attitude. I started thinking I was the CEO of Bad Boy. What was the difference between Puff and me? That was just my attitude; wherever I go, I’m an Alpha, not understanding the process of how to become ‘him’.”

Stories like this continue to peel back layers of Bad Boy’s early days, showing just how crazy things got behind the scenes.

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