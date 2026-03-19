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'Cross' Renewed For a Third Season At Prime Video

Aldis Hodge’s ‘Cross’ Will Return For A Third Season At Prime Video

Since it premiered on Prime Video in November 2024, Cross became an instant hit for the streamer, garnering 40 million viewers globally in its first 20 days.

Published on March 19, 2026
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  • Cross became a global hit, reaching #1 in over 100 countries on Prime Video.
  • Hodge sees his role as a leading man through an entrepreneurial lens, not just entertainment.
  • The show's creator, Ben Watkins, serves as a valuable mentor to Hodge as an executive producer.
'Cross' Renewed For a Third Season At Prime Video
Prime Video / Cross

If two seasons of Cross starring Aldis Hodge weren’t enough, there is a third season coming.

The series is based on characters created by author James Patterson and stars Hodge as the detective who was also played by Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry (yes, you read that correctly) on the big screen.

In season 2 of Cross, which featured Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham, plus returning actors Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill, the detective worked to solve the murder of a billionaire playboy.

With the announcement of season 3, Prime Video did share the logline, but made sure to keep it very vague, stating the series will, “continue to expand the high-stakes world of the iconic character, building on the show’s gripping storytelling and powerful performances.”

Since it premiered on Prime Video in November 2024, Cross became an instant hit for the streamer, garnering 40 million viewers globally in its first 20 days.

Cross was also the third most-watched premiere on Prime Video in 2025, reaching No. 1 on the streaming platform in more than 100 countries.

Cross’s continued success also proves Hodge is a leading man. Speaking with CassiusLife, Hodge explained that, while his reaction to being a leading man was “about damn time,” he didn’t look at being a leading man through an entertainment lens, but through a lens of entrepreneurship and business.

“Definitely said it’s about damn time. But I guess in terms of the “leading man energy,” I don’t see it so much from the perspective of entertainment. I see it from the perspective of entrepreneurship and business,” Hodge explained to CassiusLife. “I’m an executive producer on the show, so I got to lead the team. Ben Watkins, who is the showrunner and show creator, is a fantastic teacher. When we first met and talked about this job, I said, “All right, man, you are going to be my next teacher.” Because I like to surround myself with professors who can help me evolve and teach me how to be better, and Ben is absolutely that.”

He continued, “So, for me, the idea of a leading man is where am I leading my business? What have I been building my entire life toward? What purpose does Cross really serve in that equation? And what purpose do I serve to the greater goal of what Cross is meant to be and what we’re supposed to be here for? So yeah, I don’t really think about the entertainment factor of it all. I think about the realized importance of taking care of people’s jobs, getting people home happy, making sure we’re building something that lasts and making sure that we are taking care of people in a way where they feel valued and seen.”

We can’t wait to see what goes down in the third season.

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