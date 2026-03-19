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Wale Links With OkayAfrica For Episode Of 'Afrobeats Intelligence'

Wale Links Up With OkayAfrica For Episode Of ‘Afrobeats Intelligence’

Wale recently spoke with OkayAfrica about Afrobeats and why it remains important for him to incorporate the sound into his music.

Published on March 19, 2026
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Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Wale recently spoke with OkayAfrica about Afrobeats and why it remains important for him to incorporate the sound into his music.

The D.C. rapper has consistently tapped into his Nigerian roots throughout his career. With songs like “Fine Girl” and “My Love” in his discography. The Gifted rapper has continued to push the envelope by blending Hip-Hop with Afrobeats sounds. His collaborations with artists like Davido, Major Lazer, and Wizkid further highlight his commitment to the genre.

During a recent episode of Afrobeats Intelligence, the Nigerian MC reflected on his roots while while sharing some of his long-term goals to further bridge Afrobeats culture with audiences in the United States.

“We been working with Nike a lot lately, still early but I want them to do stuff with NFL Africa, NBA Africa. Try to have some more music programs, things in the arts, water the art scene, the art space in Africa.”

He also shared his desire to spotlight rising Afrobeats producers across Nigeria and the rest of the continent by creating producer battles, giving creatives a platform to showcase their beats and skills on a larger stage.

Wale went on to speak about the current wave of Afrobeats, expressing hopes that the genre continues to grow into a global force with the same longevity as Hip-Hop and Rock.

“This modernized Afrobeats is a baby still, its kinda new compared to Rock N Roll. I hope it’s able to evolve the same way Hip-Hop has evolved, Rock has evolved, country has evolved. I don’t know what that looks like but evolution of music of any art is what keeps it thriving and interesting.”

As Afrobeats continues to expand worldwide, Wale’s vision highlights the importance of nurturing both its artists and produces to ensure the culture keeps evolving.

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