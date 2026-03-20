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Latto Is Really A Big Mama, Reveals Pregnancy & New Album

Latto & 21 Savage’s Hand Announce Bun In The Oven In “Business Is Personal” Video

Latto seemingly disses Nicki Minaj and addresses claims that Drake was a ghostwriter on her songs.

Published on March 20, 2026
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  • She also used the momentous occasion to announce her new project, Big Mama, due out May 29. She dropped the intro from the album, "Business & Personal (Intro)," along with a visual featuring 21 Savage, well, sort of.
  • Latto also seemingly takes a shot at Nicki Minaj, and shoots down Drake ghostwriting claims.
Latto Is Really A Big Mama, Reveals Pregnancy & New Album
Getty Images / 21 Savage / Latto

Latto has been off the radar for a bit, and for good reason; she is expecting.

The “Big Energy” rapper confirmed she is pregnant after initially teasing something was coming on Thursday. She also confirmed Hip-Hop’s worst-kept secret, that she and 21 Savage are indeed a couple.

She also used the momentous occasion to announce her new project, Big Mama, due out May 29. She dropped the intro from the album, “Business & Personal (Intro),” along with a visual featuring 21 Savage, well, sort of.

21 Savage doesn’t show his face in the video, but his arms and hands do make an appearance, as he caresses his seed in Latto’s belly.

The video also features the happy mother-to-be going through a scrapbook festuring childhood photos of both herself and 21, and a small tattoo on her lower back of the same knife that lives her on boo’s forehead, so yeah, that’s all the confirmation you’re going to get from the couple.

As for the song, Latto raps about her humble beginnings growing up, the challenges she faced becoming the rap star we know her to be, and touches on the journey she is about to embark on, motherhood.

Latto Seemingly Takes A Shot At Nicki Minaj & Shoots Down Drake Ghostwriting Claims

The song then takes a shift as the beat gets harder, with Latto even seemingly taking a shot at Nicki Minaj rapping on the track:

“These bitches hating, wish that they was living in my skin / I’m in a multi-million dollar crib playing Sims / I’m backing out the Barbies, trying not to scrape the rims.”

She also addressed claims that Drake was a ghostwriter for her rapping, “Oh they think Crodie wrote it, (Pfft) well that’s a compliment.”

As expected, an announcement like this is sparking plenty of reactions, either positive or negative, which are absolutely hilarious.

You can see those below.

And here are the haters:

Here’s another hater:

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