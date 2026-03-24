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Snoop Dogg Announces ‘Ten Til Midnight’ Album And Movie Drop

Snoop Dogg Announces ‘Ten Til Midnight’ Album And Movie Drop [Video]

The film is giving big Tubi energy though.

Published on March 24, 2026
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Snoop Dogg is proving once again that slowing down isn’t part of the plan. The West Coast icon is doubling up with a new album and a film, giving fans a full multimedia rollout this spring.

As spotted on HipHop-N-More, Snoop officially announced Ten Til Midnight, revealing that the project won’t just live in headphones — it’s hitting the screen too. The movie is set to drop on March 27, with the album following shortly after on April 10, creating a one-two punch that blends music and storytelling.

The film itself centers around a high-stakes narrative involving two characters, Ru Little and Do Wrong, in what looks like a heist-style storyline. Early previews suggest a gritty, cinematic vibe, with Snoop stepping into multiple looks and roles throughout the project, showing he’s still playing with creativity on all fronts.

The cast also leans heavily into West Coast energy, featuring names like Ray Vaughn, G Perico, Hitta J3 and BLK ODYSSY. That lineup alone signals this isn’t just a side project — it’s a curated moment that blends Snoop’s OG status with the next wave of artists coming up behind him.

While full details on the album are still under wraps, the approach itself feels familiar. Snoop has been experimenting with visual storytelling alongside his music for years, but this rollout pushes things a step further by tying both experiences together from the jump.

And that’s really the bigger play here. Over three decades into his career, Snoop isn’t just dropping music — he’s building worlds around it. Whether it’s through film, collaborations or branding, he continues to move like someone who understands that Hip-Hop today is just as visual as it is sonic.

You can view the trailer for Ten Til Midnight below.

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