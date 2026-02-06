Subscribe
Snoop Dogg Carries The Olympic Torch—No, He Didn't Light Up

Snoop Dogg Carries The Olympic Torch—No, He Didn’t Light Anything Else

The rap icon was at the Opening Ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Games and danced through the streets of Northern Italy with the Olympic torch.

Published on February 6, 2026
Curling - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 0
Source: Richard Heathcote / Getty

Somehow the winter Olympic torch made its way into Snoop Doog’s hand, and no he didn’t light one up off the historic flame.

On Wednesday (Feb. 4), the Long Beach, California, native found himself in Northern Italy as a part of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games, and, at one point, the Snoop D-O-double G found himself holding the Olympic torch. 

In videos posted to social media, Uncle Snoop can be seen holding the torch as “he walks and dances down the streets of Gallarate just outside of Milan to the tune of his and Dr. Dre’s hit “The Next Episode,KUBE.com reports.

“I’m showing love and peace,” Snoop said before he hit the Olympic trail.

“It’s an honor to have this torch in my hand right now,” he continued. “And I want to spread a whole lot of love to the athletes, to the people of Italy, to the right now, because that’s what the Olympics is all about.”

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DUVcpdViCb2

Snoop Dogg has long been a supporter of Olympic sports and just recently he’s made that support more vocal as he’s attended events and posted social media clips about the games. He’s back this year as an NBC Sports’ correspondent, but he will also join the Team Behind the Team at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. As part of his duties, he serves as an honorary coach and supports Team USA on and off the field. 

“Team USA athletes are the real stars—I’m just here to cheer, uplift and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines,” Coach Snoop said. “This team represents the best of what sports can be: talent, heart and hustle,” he added. “If I can bring a little more love and motivation to that, that’s a win for me.” 

