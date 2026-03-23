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Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For GoFundMe Donation

Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For Donating To Her GoFundMe To Pay Off Cardi B, Allegedly

Published on March 23, 2026
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For a while now, Tasha K has been doing what she can to avoid paying Cardi B her court-ordered $3.9 million after Cardi won her defamation lawsuit against the YouTube blogger.

Now it looks like Tasha K will be able to pay off her debt as Nicki Minaj made a healthy donation to the blogger’s GoFundMe in relation to her court case with Cardi. While she didn’t reveal exactly how much the Queen rapper donated to the cause, it was enough to put the blogger in a great mood and talk about how she plans on proceeding with her immediate future.

“I had a 15-year plan, and I can keep it, but my freedom of speech is being affected, and I don’t like that,” Tasha K said on social media. “I got a big mouth and I gotta use it. It’s way too much wine out here for me to be keeping anything from y’all. I keep y’all glasses full, I keep y’all thirsty. So, thank you so much for talking me into starting this GoFundMe. I’m giving myself a year through various efforts to collect revenue.”

You have to wonder how much Nicki donated and why she did it as she’s basically giving Cardi B money out her own bank account by helping Tasha K raise the $3.9 million she owes. These days you never know what Nicki Minaj is thinking, but we’re sure she somehow feels like she’s one-upping Cardi B in some way, shape or form.

What do y’all think about Nicki Minaj donating big bucks to Tasha K’s GoFundMe? How much do you think she donated? Sound off in the comments section below.

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