Subscribe
Close
jay-z

JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After First 2 Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out

Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts

Published on March 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Source: Elsa / Getty

Hate or love it, JAŸ-Z always has a backup plan. While announcing that tickets to his first Yankee Stadium shows had already sold out, the Brooklyn mogul announced that a third date has been added.

Called “Extra Innings” the third concert date is going down on Sunday, July 12. Of course, tickets go on sale the same day of the announcement (March 24) at 1 pm via LiveNation.com, so good luck with that. Just for reference, tickets for the first pair of shows were going for over $1,000 and according to Live Nation, they sold out in minutes.

While the July 10 date is a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the next night pays homage to the 25h anniversary of The Blueprint, it’s still unclear if night three will have its own theme. Early speculation is that it could be another “B-Sides” type show or set of his greatest hits.

The news also arrives as GQ magazine dropped its April issue cover story that features have speaking on the 30 years since his debut album and more.

JAŸ-Z is always a point of discussion in Hip-Hop circles, despite it being a smooth nine years since he dropped a solo album, 4:44, in 2017 and about eight since his Everything Is Love collab album with his wife Beyoncé as The Carters.

Needless to say, umlaut JAŸ-Z is trending on social media with a wide range of reactions to his latest endeavors. See some of the more interesting and passionate takes below.

Related Tags

jay-z Yankee Stadium

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "Mufasa: The Lion King" Premiere - Arrivals

    JAŸ-Z Says He 'Would Die' Before Settling Rape Lawsuit Filed The Night of Blue Ivy’s 'Lion King' Premiere, Recalls Telling Beyoncé About Allegations

    Bossip
    Tommie Lee x Juelz Smith x Solange Knowles

    New Couple??? Clips Of Solange's Son Juelz, 21, & #LHHATL's Tommie Lee, 41, Seemingly Smooching Spark Age Gap Grumbling

    Bossip
    F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas

    JAŸ-Z Hair Theory: What His Locs Tell Us About New Music and The Yankee Stadium Shows

    Cassius Life

    50 Cent Roasts Usher & Justin Bieber's Alleged Fight At Beyoncé's Oscars Party

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    US releases thousands of Epstein investigation files under transparency law deadline
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Trump Claim About Epstein Fallout Disproven By 2009 Email

    Comment
    The American rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) looks on
    22 Items
    Celebrity  |  Written By Sammy Approved

    JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Setlist: Every Song We’re Hoping To Hear This Summer

    Comment
    Legends of the Summer: Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z Tour - New York
    News  |  Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

    JAŸ-Z Performing 2 Nights At Yankee Stadium In July

    Comment
    Chelsea v Burnley - Premier League
    16 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Jack Harlow Blessed With Hilarious R&B Names After Claiming He “Got Blacker” On His New Album ‘Monica’

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For Donating To Her GoFundMe To Pay Off Cardi B, Allegedly

    Comment
    Trending
    Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour
    Video  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Afroman Says He’ll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

    Comment
    2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    D4vd’s Former Friend Neo Speaks Out After Grand Jury Questioning

    Comment
    Vintage Map Of Africa Continent On Retro Paper Background
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Map Showing Africa’s True Size Goes Viral

    Comment
    15 Items
    News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Latto & 21 Savage’s Hand Announce Bun In The Oven In “Business Is Personal” Video

    Comment
    Friends of Ireland 2026
    12 Items
    PHOTO OPS  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Donald Trump Claims He Spoke With A Former President About Iran, Aides For The 4 Living Presidents Deny That Happened

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close