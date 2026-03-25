Subscribe
Close
J. Cole

J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off' Originally Had A Kendrick Lamar Feature

J. Cole Says ‘The Fall-Off’ Originally Had A Kendrick Lamar Feature, Decided To Scrap It Once It Was Leaked

J. Cole is fresh off releasing The Fall-Off, but according to the Dreamville rapper, an earlier version of the album looked a little different.

Published on March 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Dreamville Music Festival
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

J. Cole is fresh off releasing The Fall-Off, but according to the Dreamville rapper, an earlier version of the album looked a little different.

During a recent conversation on Cam’ron’s podcast, Cole revealed that the original demo of The Fall-Off actually had two Kendrick Lamar features. However, those records never made the final cut after the songs were leaked.

Cole explained that the project was basically finished at the time and only needed some minor adjustments before the unexpected leak happened.

“I had The Fall-Off finished. I probably had to tweak a couple of mixes. At that time, I had been working on The Fall-Off, which was done, and by the way, somebody leaked it. He was on two joints.”

What could have been…

Earlier in the conversation, Cole also opened up about his initial reaction to Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” the record that kicked off the Big 3 moment between Kendrick, Cole, and Drake.

“So I listen to it, and I have two initial first reactions. My first reaction is that sh*t is hard, it’s a hard a** verse, undeniably. He went crazy. My second reaction is, not now n*gga, no n*gga, this is inconvenient for me. Right at that time, I just got off tour with Drake, and I had Might Delete Later in the chamber, and I had The Fall-Off finished.”

While fans were watching the Big 3 chaos unfold in real time, Cole was already sitting on a completed album and apparently a couple of Kendrick Lamar collaborations that the world may never hear.

Related Tags

J. Cole Kendrick Lamar

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR

    Confessions Part III: Usher Reveals What Really Happened With Justin Bieber At Oscars After-Party, Gives His 'Controversial' Opinion On Diddy

    Bossip
    Moana asset

    The People’s WIG! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Causes Coiffure Commotion Over Easy, Breezy ‘Moana’ Man-Unit, Shatters Social Media With Shake-N-Go Shenanigans

    Bossip
    Syracuse v Connecticut

    UConn’s 53-Point Syracuse Blowout Called A “Personal Attack” By Orange Coach

    Cassius Life
    Top view of tattooed barber drying hair of african american client with towel near sink

    The Grooming Reset Every Man Needs This Spring

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    US releases thousands of Epstein investigation files under transparency law deadline
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Trump Claim About Epstein Fallout Disproven By 2009 Email

    Comment
    The American rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) looks on
    22 Items
    Celebrity  |  Written By Sammy Approved

    JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Setlist: Every Song We’re Hoping To Hear This Summer

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For Donating To Her GoFundMe To Pay Off Cardi B, Allegedly

    Comment
    Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour
    Video  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Afroman Says He’ll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

    Comment
    2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    D4vd’s Former Friend Neo Speaks Out After Grand Jury Questioning

    Comment
    Trending
    Vintage Map Of Africa Continent On Retro Paper Background
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Map Showing Africa’s True Size Goes Viral

    Comment
    Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
    3 Items
    jay-z  |  Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

    Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts

    Comment
    15 Items
    News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Latto & 21 Savage’s Hand Announce Bun In The Oven In “Business Is Personal” Video

    Comment
    Chelsea v Burnley - Premier League
    16 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Jack Harlow Blessed With Hilarious R&B Names After Claiming He “Got Blacker” On His New Album ‘Monica’

    Comment
    14 Items
    cam'ron  |  Written By Tron Snow

    J. Cole Confronts Cam’ron About Lawsuit In Upcoming Episode of ‘Talk With Flee’ Podcast

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close