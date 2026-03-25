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Jack Smith Memo Notes President Trump's Classified Docs Grab

Jack Smith Memo Highlights President Trump’s Classified Documents Grab

The House Judiciary Committee says that Pam Bondi's office handed over a memo from Jack Smith confirming Trump's mishandling of the documents

Published on March 25, 2026
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Jack Smith, the former special counsel for the DOJ, has been in the crosshairs of the Trump administration since the president returned to power. A memo obtained by ranking Democratic Party members in the House Judiciary Committee seemingly confirmed Jack Smith’s findings in the classified documents case that led to his eventual dustup with President Trump.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee, issued a letter to the DOJ Attorney General, Pam Bondi. In the letter, Raskin informed Bondi that the DOJ produced the Jack Smith memo and other “damning evidence” pointing to the fact that President Trump stole documents so sensitive that only six individuals in the United States were allowed to have access to them.

The memo highlighted that FBI officials found Trump had taken documents reportedly related to his business interests and had also taken several hundred classified pages. There was also a classified airplane seating map that Trump shared with passengers on a private plane filled with some of his advisors, including Susie Wiles, in 2022, well after he was out of office.

The White House continues to frame Smith’s investigation as politically motivaed and the DOJ opened up an investigation into the attorney in an attempt to uncover any wrongdoing. Smith’s opponents say that his investigation into Trump was motivated by partisan political meddling.

More from Raskin’s letter to Bondi:

For the past year, DOJ has been working with Republicans of the House Judiciary Committee to wage a campaign of retribution against career prosecutors and federal agents who did their duty, followed the facts and the law, and investigated Donald Trump both for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and for hiding and lying about the classified documents he stole. As part of this effort, DOJ earlier this month produced yet another set of cherry-picked documents relating to Jack Smith’s Arctic Frost and Plasmic Echo investigations.

Apparently blinded by the frenzied search to find any scrap of evidence that could be twisted and distorted to level an attack against Special Counsel Smith (despite constantly coming up empty-handed), you have, quite amazingly, missed the fact that some of the documents you provided include damning evidence about your boss’s conduct and may well violate the gag order your DOJ and Donald Trump demanded from Judge Aileen Cannon.

Rep. Raskin also echoed a growing sentiment that Trump may have allegedly sold state secrets to foreign powers to enrich himself and his family.

On X, reactions to Rep. Jamie Raskin’s missive towards Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding Jack Smith’s memo detailing President Donald Trump’s mishandling of the classified documents have been growing. We’ve got reactions listed below.

Photo: Getty

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