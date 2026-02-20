Subscribe
Close
News

DOJ Allegedly Remove Portions Of Epstein Files Mentioning Trump

DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

According to an investigative reporter who combed through the Epstein Files, mentions of an interview with a Trump accuser are now missing.

Published on February 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations

While the Epstein Files have seemingly fallen from the top of the ongoing news cycle, the documents are still garnering interest from a curious public. An investigative reporter examined the Epstein Files and uncovered that interviews with an alleged victim who accused President Donald Trump of assault appeared to be scrubbed from the massive trove of documents.

Roger Sollenberger has combed through the Epstein Files and recently uncovered an FBI interview with a woman who accused President Trump of sexually assaulting her when she was barely a teenager. The unidentified woman claims that Trump forced her to perform a sexual act and struck her in the head when she allegedly bit him during said act.

Sollenberger, in a new Substack post, says that it appears that the DOJ has scrubbed a series of four interviews with the woman naming Trump as the person who assaulted her. Further, the FBI found her claims credible enough to grant a formal interview in 2019.

In his latest post, Sollenberger harkened back to a report he posted over the weekend regarding the aforementioned woman who accused Trump, adding that the incidents took place when she was between the ages of 13 and 15. He added in his reporting that the woman sued the estate of Jeffrey Epstein and received a settlement in connection with sexual assault claims.

From Substack:

However, I have now found DOJ records showing that the FBI did not just interview this woman once. The FBI interviewed this woman — who claimed that Trump forced her to give him oral sex when she was in her early teens, then punched her in the head after she bit his penis and kicked her out — at least four times.

But the DOJ’s file associated with those records — a document cataloguing information that the government provided counsel for convicted Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell during her trial — has apparently been removed.

This revelation adds to the mounting pile of evidence undermining statements from Attorney General Pam Bondi and other senior administration officials assuring the public that the Epstein file release has been transparent, complete, and bereft of any evidence implicating Trump in wrongdoing.

It doesn’t appear that Attorney General Pam Bondi or the DOJ has explained the disappearance of the interviews with the woman, and contradicts Bondi’s assertion that the investigation and revelation of the details of the Epstein Files were wholly transparent.

If you have the time, read Roger Solleberger’s full breakdown of allegedly removed portions of the files in full here.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

DOJ Jeffrey Epstein president donald trump

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Toy Story 5 asset

    Man-Wiglette Sold Separately! Social Media Erupts With Hilarious Tweets, Memes & Reactions To Woody’s Bald Spot In ‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer

    Bossip
    College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana

    DJ Khaled Flexes Weight Loss In New Video: “You See My Neck Now"

    Cassius Life
    Black History WH 2026

    Look At My African-Americans: Donald Trump Tries To Right Racist Rumors With White House BHM Program

    Bossip
    San Antonio Spurs v Charlotte Hornets

    LaMelo Ball Crashes Custom Hummer & Leaves Scene In A Lamborghini

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Eggs On Beef With Jim Jones, Maino Over Diddy Doc

    Comment
    2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nas Claims Eminem Declined To Be Featured On His Album ‘Life Is Good’

    Comment
    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build
    News  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build

    Comment
    Lanterns x James Gunn
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer For DC’s ‘Lanterns’

    Comment
    TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-BONDI
    13 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Stocks Up!: Pam Bondi Crash Out Inspires Drove of Dow Jones Memes

    Comment
    Trending
    2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Pharrell Gifts Pusha T A Brand New Rolls Royce

    Comment
    David Marvin Blake Jr. Son Of DJ Quik
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DJ Quik’s Son Convicted Of Second-Degree Murder

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cassidy & Eazy the Block Captain’s Illadelphia Battle Goes Off The Rails

    Comment
    83rd Annual Golden Globes - Nominations Announcement And Media Preview
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Fires Back At Marlon Wayans Over Diddy Doc Critique

    Comment
    Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Nipsey Hussle Docuseries Getting Pitched To Platforms

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close