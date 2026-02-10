Subscribe
Close
News

Epstein Files Fallout Extend To Figures In Hollywood & Washington

Epstein Files Fallout Extend To Powerful Figures In Hollywood & Washington

The so-called Epstein Files are continuing to slowly be releasd to the American public, spiking further fallout in Washington and Hollywood.

Published on February 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

The Epstein Files, a series of documents linked to the deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, continues to shake the nation due to some of the names featured within. The fallout of the Epstein Files’ methodical release has extended to powerful figures both in the federal government and Hollywood.

Among the figures in Washington named in the Epstein Files is Commerce Secretary Harold Lutnick, who testified before Congress that he had lunch with the late Epstein in 2012 on his private island.

“I did have lunch with him, as I was on a boat going across on a family vacation,” Lutnick said to the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday (February 10).

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican lawmaker and frequent target of Trump criticism, called for Lutnick’s resignation. Other lawmakers, such as Rep. Ro Khanna, Ted Lieu, and other Democrats, have joined the call for Lutnick to step down.

There were holes in Lutnick’s story, who attempted to frame his relationship with Epstein cooled despite them being neighbors at one point in New York. However, the files clearly illustrated that the pair were closer than earlier reported.

Casey Wasserman, a prominent entertainment executive and talent agent, was also named in the files, sparking singer Chappell Roan to leave the Wasserman Group agency.

“I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well,” Roan wrote on social media. “No artist, agent, or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values.”

Billie Eilish was a former client of Wasserman Group, leaving the agency in 2024 amid allegations of misconduct against its chief.

The wife of Trump advisor Stephen Miller, Katie Miller, called the Epstein Files a “Democrat hoax” similar to others connected to the White House.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Jeffrey Epstein POLITICS

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Trouble In Patriots Paradise Confirmed: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Break Up, Sources Say Reconciliation Remains Possible

    Bossip
    Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion

    Megan Thee Lover Girl Goes All Out For Boyfriend Klay Thompson's Birthday, Hosts Beachside Brunch & Bone Thugs Birthday Bash

    Bossip

    adidas Drops Bad Bunny's Signature Sneaker From The Super Bowl Just Dropped

    Cassius Life
    Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Levi's Stadium

    Hidden Messages & Easter Eggs In Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Performance

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    6 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

    Comment
    Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade’s Body Identified, Family Confirms Passing

    Comment
    Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Levi's Stadium
    7 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Calls Rise For Bad Bunny’s Deportation Despite Being A U.S. Citizen

    Comment
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing Through Allegedly Pre-Taped TPUSA Struggle Halftime Show

    Comment
    TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Comment
    Trending
    Megan Thee Stallion x 'The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins'
    Television  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

    Comment
    50 Cent
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Takes Jabs At Diddy, Floyd Mayweather & Ja Rule In New Doordash Commercial

    Comment
    President Trump Makes An Announcement In The State Dining Room Of The White House
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Republican Accuses Clueless Kash Patel of Lying To Congress About The Epstein Files

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close