Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

Swae Lee Retracts Past Kamala Harris Comments

Swae Lee Retracts Past Kamala Harris Comments, “I Wish I Wouldn’t Have Said Nothing”

Swae Lee recently stopped by The Morning Hustle to drop some major updates for the culture, giving fans an inside look at his next moves.

Published on March 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Swae Lee Interview Cover
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Swae Lee Talks Solo Album on The Morning Hustle

Swae Lee recently stopped by The Morning Hustle to drop some major updates for the culture, giving fans an inside look at his next moves.

He finally opened up about his highly anticipated, long-overdue solo project, Same Difference. The album will feature a mix of tracks from different eras, showcasing his evolution as an artist.

Diving into his creative process, Swae explained how he crafts hits by focusing on timeless topics and unique melodies. He teased a special record straight from the legendary “Sunflower” studio sessions with Post Malone. He also set the record straight on the smash hit “Unforgettable.”

Even though Swae created the track and originally wanted it for his solo album, he gave French Montana the green light to use it, though he joked he should have put his own face on the cover art.

For the day-one fans, Swae brought good news about the future of Rae Sremmurd. While his brother Slim Jxmmi is currently grinding on his own solo project, Swae confirmed the duo will definitely reunite to drop more albums for the community in the future.

Swae also kept it completely genuine about his personal life. He shared a wild story about a past relationship in which he was left for a truck driver, but cleared up the internet’s spin on the story.

Politically, he updated his stance on Kamala Harris, acknowledging there are worse evils out there, even if he feels politicians usually have ulterior motives.

Wrapping up the interview, he shared some lighter moments. Swae is currently working on his “Coachella body” for festival season, reminisced about doing the Mannequin Challenge, and quickly shut down rumors by confirming a viral Adam22 DM slide was completely AI-generated.

Swae Lee Retracts Past Kamala Harris Comments, “I Wish I Wouldn’t Have Said Nothing” was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Related Tags

Rae Sremmurd swae lee

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    21 Savage and Latto

    Papa Proof! Footage From Latto's 'Big Mama' Baby Shower Finally Confirms 21 Savage Coupledom

    Bossip
    Cam Newton x Angela Simmons

    The Feeling Is Not 'Mutual': Angela Simmons Recounts Blind Date With Cam Newton, Says He Gave Her The 'Ick'

    Bossip
    TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 - Day 3

    Tristan Thompson Flamed After Visiting White House & Taking Photo With JD Vance

    Cassius Life
    GOLF: FEB 16 PGA The Genesis Invitational

    Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI After Rollover Car Crash

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour
    Video  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Afroman Says He’ll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

    Comment
    Outside Lands Music Festival 2025
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    LaRussell’s Mom Steps Up As Rapper Faces Heat Over “Heaven Sent” Song

    Comment
    Vintage Map Of Africa Continent On Retro Paper Background
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Map Showing Africa’s True Size Goes Viral

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For Donating To Her GoFundMe To Pay Off Cardi B, Allegedly

    Comment
    Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
    3 Items
    jay-z  |  Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

    Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts

    Comment
    Trending
    BUN B RODEO NIGHT
    11 Items
    Houston Rodeo  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Houston Rodeo Enforces Strict Dress Code Due To Bootylicious Attire , Social Media Has Thoughts

    Comment
    Druski White Face
    14 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Druski Dons Whiteface In New “Proud American” Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches

    Comment
    Amber Rose SlutWalk LA
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    Professional Procreator Says Democrats Are Extension Of KKK

    Comment
    Web Summit Qatar 2026 - Day One
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How The MPC Changed Black Music Forever

    Comment
    2025 Dreamville Music Festival
    J. Cole  |  Written By Weso

    J. Cole Says ‘The Fall-Off’ Originally Had A Kendrick Lamar Feature, Decided To Scrap It Once It Was Leaked

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close