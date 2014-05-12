Lil Kim Celebrates Upcoming Birth With Luxury Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

Lil’ Kim celebrated her upcoming birth over Mother’s Day weekend with a luxury baby shower, which was planned by celebrity event planner and reality TV star, David Tutera.

The royal-themed occasion summoned a slew of A-list celebs including rapper Juelz Santana, Love & Hip Hop alum Kimbella Vanderhee, reality TV star Tiffany “New York” Pollard, actress LisaRaye, Claudia Jordan and many more.

The celebration will be featured on the new WE TV reality series, David Tutera’s CELEBrations. Season 7 will consist of eight episodes and follows Tutera as he helps Hollywood stars (including Lil’ Kim) plan their swanky events.

The show premieres on August 1, 2014. ‘Til then, see fun-filled photo ops of the unique event in our gallery on the following pages.

—

Photos: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »