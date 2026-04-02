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Ye ft. CeeLo Green “Bully”... | Daily Visuals 4.2.26

Ye ft. CeeLo Green “Bully,” Millyz “Unbelievable” & More | Daily Visuals 3.30.26

Published on April 2, 2026
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Last month Kanye West returned to the rap scene with his latest project Bully in which he returned to his rap roots and while it’s been getting mixed reviews from critics and fans, it still has a few standout cuts that’s sure to get replayed for quite some time.

One of said cuts is the CeeLo Green-assisted title track “Bully” and for the black-and-white visuals to the cut, Ye and CeeLo are noticeably absent as a battle royal erupts amongst wrestlers in a ring that include a gang of grown men pouncing on each other while a child with a mallet “wrecks havoc” on the participants himself. This was real random but we’re sure it made sense in Kanye’s mind.

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Back in Boston, Millyz keeps Bean Town tootin’ and in his clip for “Unbelievable,” Millz demonstrates just how beautiful the life he’s living is as he rolls in big boy toys while hosting a gang of exotic women in his studio sessions. That man is living.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Fetty Wap featuring Divinity and Ymaine, Interstate Cutthroat and Max B, and more.

YE FT. CEELO GREEN – “BULLY”

MILLYZ – “UNBELIEVABLE”

FETTY WAP FT. DIVINITY & YMAINE – “WHITE ROSES”

INTERSTATE CUTTHROAT & MAX B – “CUTTHROAT WAVE”

LARRY JUNE – “STILL CALCULATING”

BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE – “DA REASON”

MORGAN LUNA – “YOU LOST ME FOREVER”

PREME & BRYSON TILLER – “COUNTDOWN”

RYAN WITHERSPOON – “YANKEE BLUE”

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