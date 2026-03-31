Swae Lee Reflects On Past Criticism Of Former VP Kamala Harris

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Swae Lee has had a small change of heart when it comes to Kamala Harris.

The Rae Sremmurd rapper paid a visit to The Morning Hustle to promote his upcoming solo album, Same Difference. While there, he also briefly touched on his past criticisms of the former Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Previously, Swae went viral for a controversial tweet during the 2024 election cycle. “Do not vote for Kamala !!! Do your research on that whole [campaign],” he wrote on X at the time. “(us) voting just cuz you think she’s black is not going to end in your favor.”

During the interview, he clarified his thoughts at the time.

“Like, I had just seen some stuff that was, like, rubbed me the wrong way,” he said. “I was, like, doing my research on the policies and, like, how it is. How is they helping people?”

He went on to say, “They ain’t really help nobody. Joe Biden up there sleeping, following orders, you know what I’m saying? But… It’s rare for a politician to be for the people, you know what I’m saying?”

The Ear Drummers rapper ultimately walked back on his previous comments a bit, admitting in hindsight that he would’ve kept his opinion private. He also admits that while he believes that all politicians have “ulterior motives,” he also believes that there are “worse evils than her.”