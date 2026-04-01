Lil Durk Shares Positive New Voice Message Ahead Of His Trial
Lil Durk sends his fans a new voice message from behind bars.
The Chicago rapper has been incarcerated since October 2024 and has remained mostly silent. Aside from limited updates, the last major release fans received from Durk was his album Deep Thoughts.
As he waits for his murder-for-hire trial to begin, Smurk shared a voice message with his fans, offering insight into his current mental state.
“I just want to give y’all an update on my mental, my mind state. I’ve just been reading these books, working on my patience.”
Durk also listed a handful of books that have helped him during this time, including Pawns in the Game by William Guy Carr and others.
“It’s been sitting on my heart lately, bro, I wanna save the generations, save these kids, I’m just happy to be a pawn for the culture. I wanna change the world to be positive. I wanna start with saying, when it comes to support, when Jay-Z went through his situation, he was the people’s champ, and people still turned their back on them. Even Drake and Kendrick. We gotta do it for thee kids and be their heroes.”
Durkio’s trial is currently scheduled to begin in April after being delayed multiple times. As he prepares for court, the rapper has also added Brian Steel to his legal team. Steel is known for his work defending Young Thug in his high-profile RICO case.
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