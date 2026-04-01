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Feds Want 33 Months Added To Taxstones Jail Sentence

Feds Want To Slap On An Additional 33 Months To Taxstone’s Prison Sentence Following Contraband Smuggling Plot

The once-popular podcaster, born Daryl Campbell, was the brainchild behind a smuggling scheme involving a rope made of contraband at Brooklyn's MDC.

Published on April 1, 2026
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  • Taxstone orchestrated a rope smuggling operation involving drugs, tobacco, and other contraband into a Brooklyn jail.
  • Federal prosecutors seek an additional 33 months on top of Taxstone's existing 35-year sentence for the smuggling scheme.
  • Taxstone's lawyer argues for time served, seeking a 25-30 month sentence concurrent with the current sentence.
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Taxstone is already serving a 35-year prison sentence, but if the feds have they way, he can be looking at several additional years for overseeing a contraband smuggling operation.

The once-popular podcaster, born Daryl Campbell, was the brainchild behind a smuggling scheme involving a rope made of contraband at Brooklyn’s MDC.

Per Complex:

The podcaster, real name Daryl Campbell, orchestrated the scheme at Brooklyn’s MDC. The plan involved bringing in a rope made up of pieces of paper covered in a synthetic cannabinoid, over 100 strips of a synthetic opioid, approximately 27 bags of marijuana, over 400 cigarettes, two lighters, a scalpel, and a cell-phone charging cord and plug.

Campbell pleaded guilty to one count of Conspiracy to provide and possess contraband in September.

Federal Prosecutors Want Taxstone To Serve An Additional 33 Months

In a newly filed sentencing memo, federal prosecutors are asking for an additional 33 months of prison time for Taxstone for his involvement in the smuggling scheme on top of the 35 years he was originally sentenced to for manslaughter following the 2016 killing of Troy Ave’s bodyguard, Ronald “Banga” McPhatter, at Manhattan’s Irving Plaza.

Taxstone’s Attorney Wants Him To Get Time Served

In a counterargument, Taxstone’s attorney, Kenneth J. Montgomery, is asking for a 25-30-month sentence, but wants it to count as time served concurrent with his prison sentence, meaning no additional jail time would be added.

Days before the elaborate smuggling scheme went down, officers confiscated a contraband cellphone from a locker assigned to Taxstone, and on it were voice messages from months before planning the operation.

Not sounding too good for Taxstone, but be safe though.

You can read a breakdown of the smuggling scheme below via Complex.

The smuggling plan occurred on June 30, 2024. Co-conspirators arrived at the jail, pulled the rope out of a duffel bag, and threw it up towards a recreation deck. Video surveillance cameras then recorded MDC Brooklyn inmates Jonathan Guerrero, Ian Diez, Abel Mora, and Mayovanex Rodriguez attempting to pull the rope inside the building from the deck. Diez was seen pushing a food cart into the deck, followed by Mora carrying a chair and Guerrero following behind.

While standing on top of the objects, Guerrero was seen hanging from the window to pull the rope, which was packed with duct tape and essentially made of the contraband. You can see photos of the rope and its contents below.

After Guerrero attempted for about nine minutes to pull the rope inside through the window, Rodriquez entered the recreation space and climbed onto the window before falling. He and the remaining men scattered, and authorities then discovered the rope.

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