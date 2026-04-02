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Trump Whines, Wants MAGA To Boycott Bruce Springsteen

Good Luck With That: Trump Wants MAGA To Boycott Bruce Springsteen

President Donald Trump went on a rant insulting Bruce Springsteen on social media, and called for his supporters to boycott the rock star.

Published on April 2, 2026
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Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Target Center, Minneapolis, March 31, 2026
Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

The animosity that President Donald Trump has for Bruce Springsteen is still thriving, and he made that clear in an insulting rant against the rock legend’s current tour, calling on his supporters to boycott it after Springsteen opened up blasting the administration on the first night.

On his Truth Social media platform, Trump attacked Springsteen. “Bad, and very boring singer, Bruce Springsteen, who looks like a dried up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon, has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump began, calling him a “total loser”.

He added, “Under Sleepy Joe and the Dems, our Country was DEAD, and now we have the ‘hottest’ Country, by far, anywhere in the World. MAGA SHOULD BOYCOTT HIS OVERPRICED CONCERTS, WHICH SUCK. SAVE YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY. AMERICA IS BACK!!!”

Springsteen kicked off his Land of Hopes And Dreams tour in Minneapolis, which has been prominent for its stand against the Trump administration’s efforts to detain and deport those it deemed as illegal immigrants through Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Those actions have resulted in the shooting deaths of two citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

The New Jersey native promised that the tour was “going to be political and very topical about what’s going on in the country.” On the first night, he followed through on that promise, calling Trump a “snowflake” who “can’t handle the truth”. 

“While working Americans struggle, our president and his family enrich themselves by billions of dollars trading on the people’s office in corruption unmatched in American history,” Springsteen said on what he would later tell the Minneapolis Star-Tribune was “his most meaningful” ever. 

The “Born In The U.S.A.” singer continued onstage, “This White House is destroying the American idea and our reputation around the world. To many, we are no longer looked upon as an often imperfect but strong defender of democracy standing for the global good. We are no longer the land of the free and the home of the brave. We are now, to many, America the reckless, unpredictable, predatory rogue nation. That is this administration’s and this president’s legacy.”

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