Subscribe
Close
News

DHS Says ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Good Suffered Injuries

DHS Claims ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Good Suffered Internal Bleeding Without Evidence

Despite video footage showing otherwise, DHS officials claim ICE agent Jonathan Ross suffered an injury at the scene despite walking off unencumbered.

Published on January 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Arrest and charge Jonathan Ross sign on truck at the memorial site for Renee Good who was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis, MN
Source: UCG / Getty

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials shared reports that Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot Renee Good dead, suffered internal bleeding. Despite video evidence showing the ICE agent walking away from the scene unencumbered, DHS is running with the angle that he was hurt, presumably a bid to justify the Trump administration’s assertion that the killing of Good was in self-defense.

CBS News shared a report highlighting that DHS officials are running with the claim that Agent Ross was struck by Good’s vehicle last week when the pair crossed paths in Minneapolis. However, video footage featuring several angles of the incident does not display when or where Ross was struck and instead displays the agent as a violent aggressor.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was the first official from the administration to issue the claim that Ross was injured on the scene, rushed to a hospital, and released the same day. The footage showed Ross walking away from the incident without an issue. CBS News reportedly asked for more details regarding Ross’ hospitalization, but nothing has yet materialized.

U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino told the outlet that Ross is currently recovering from his injuries amid several threats against his life. Ross, a 10-year veteran of ICE, was injured last summer after being dragged by a vehicle during an arrest attempt in Minneapolis.

Skeptics online are questioning CBS News’ decision to run the story without facts, photos, and other evidence to back up the claims. Other top officials in the administration are towing the same line that Ross acted in self-defense despite ICE agents clearly having the upper hand over Good.

Further, observers on the ground say that medical personnel were barred from coming to Good’s aid after Ross shot her several times in the face.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Homeland Security ICE minneapolis POLITICS

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Happy Founders' Day! Sisterhood & Service Centered Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Pretty Pink & Green Repping AKAs

    Bossip
    Nicki Minaj Joy Ann Reid

    Pink Politics: Joy-Ann Reid Flames Nicki Minaj Over Donald Trump Bootlicking And MAGA Support

    Bossip
    US-POLITICS-TRUMP

    Trump Mouths "F-ck You" & Gives Middle Finger To Heckling Factory Worker, Social Media Piles On

    Cassius Life
    AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers

    What Is Mike Tomlin's Net Worth? A Look At His Career Earnings & Contracts

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

    Comment
    Gamestop
    10 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

    Comment
    Pokémon Lego Sets
    17 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Gotta Build Em’ All: LEGO Unveils First-Ever Pokémon Sets

    Comment
    Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Joy Reid Blasts Stephen A. Smith, Says “Stick To Sports”

    Comment
    10th New York International Latino Film Festival - "Red Apples Falling"
    jim jones  |  Written By Weso

    Jim Jones Caught Allegedly Trying To Put Hands On Dame Dash In Old Clip

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close