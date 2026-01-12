Subscribe
5 Things We Know About The Trigger Happy Minneapolis ICE Agent Jonathan Ross

Some details about the ICE agent who fatally shot a Minneapolis mother in her car have emerged, as calls for an investigation continue.

Published on January 12, 2026
U.S. border agents carry out immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis
Source: Anadolu / Getty

The federal agent responsible for fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good in her car in Minneapolis on Wednesday (Jan. 7) has been identified, with some details coming to light. Here are five things that have been established so far.

1. The agent’s name is Jonathan Ross.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent was identified as Jonathan Ross. Initially reported in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Ross is 43 years old and has worked with the federal agency since 2015.

While testifying in court last month against Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala, a man believed to be in the U.S. illegally, Ross shared more about his background with ICE. He stated that he was assigned to fugitive operations, which focuses on “higher value targets” in the region, which includes Minneapolis. 



Ross was the leader of the team of ICE agents deployed to apprehend Munoz-Guatemala, arriving at his residence in the Bloomington suburb of Minneapolis on June 17, 2025. Ross testified that after approaching Munoz-Guatemala’s vehicle and requesting he lower his driver’s side window, he utilized a device to break the rear window to gain entry. 

Munoz-Guatemala then drove off after Ross fired a Taser twice to incapacitate him, dragging Ross down “the length of a football field in 12 seconds.” Munoz-Guatemala’s defense was that he didn’t know that Ross was an officer. He would be found guilty in the jury trial.

3. Ross is a former veteran of the Iraq War.


According to his testimony, Ross was deployed to Iraq from 2004 to 2005 as a machine gunner on a gun truck with the Indiana National Guard. An article by the Intercept uncovered a Facebook page believed to be owned by Ross’ father featuring Ross during that time.

4. Ross served with the Border Patrol.

During the Munoz-Guatemala trial, Ross also stated that he joined the Border Patrol after college in 2007. He was stationed near El Paso, Texas, and was a team leader with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. He also was a SWAT team member as well as a firearms instructor and an active shooter instructor. 

5. The Trump administration is heavily defending Ross.


Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has used the Munoz-Guatemala incident to justify his shooting of Good, blaming the mother of three for the incident. Vice President JD Vance followed suit, saying that the agent “deserves a debt of gratitude.”

