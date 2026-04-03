Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

Bondi took to X, formerly Twitter, to post a message after word of her firing was first shared by Trump on Thursday afternoon. “Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration,” she wrote.

On Thursday (April 2), President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi, after heavy rumbling from sources in the White House indicating that he was leaning toward doing so in the past few days. Bondi then made the attempt to reinterpret her firing as a “transition” through her own social media, leading to a slew of reactions mocking her.

Bondi reportedly earned Trumps’ disapproval due to a record of failing to succesfully deliver retribution against his political enemies, such as New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey through prosecution. Another major sticking point during her tenure was her faulty messaging in defense of Trump, which began to fall flat with other Republicans.

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The biggest example of that was her behavior regarding the cache of files belonging to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Bondi had initially promised the full disclosure of those files at the beginning of Trump’s second term, but would try to block their release through the Department of Justice over the past 14 months.

Bondi would be summoned to testify before a House of Representatives committee on the DOJ’s lack of transparency, which was attended by several of Epstein’s victims. The photo of Bondi directly avoiding eye contact with the victims in the room as she was questioned would be one takeaway from that hearing, along with her using the Dow Jones as a defense when questioned by Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin.

Bondi’s attempt to put a positive spin on her firing was met with approval from other GOP-aligned figures and others, but more people jeered her post. One X user named LiberalLisa13 wrote in a post, “The Attorney General was fired by a 34x convicted felon! Read that again!”

1. Mehdi Hasan