Subscribe
Close
Politics

Pam Bondi Gets Mocked On Social Media After Being Canned

Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was mocked for her attempt at explaining  being fired by President Donald Trump in a social media post.

Published on April 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

On Thursday (April 2), President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi, after heavy rumbling from sources in the White House indicating that he was leaning toward doing so in the past few days. Bondi then made the attempt to reinterpret her firing as a “transition” through her own social media, leading to a slew of reactions mocking her.

Bondi took to X, formerly Twitter, to post a message after word of her firing was first shared by Trump on Thursday afternoon. “Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration,” she wrote.

Bondi reportedly earned Trumps’ disapproval due to a record of failing to succesfully deliver retribution against his political enemies, such as New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey through prosecution. Another major sticking point during her tenure was her faulty messaging in defense of Trump, which began to fall flat with other Republicans.

The biggest example of that was her behavior regarding the cache of files belonging to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Bondi had initially promised the full disclosure of those files at the beginning of Trump’s second term, but would try to block their release through the Department of Justice over the past 14 months.

Bondi would be summoned to testify before a House of Representatives committee on the DOJ’s lack of transparency, which was attended by several of Epstein’s victims. The photo of Bondi directly avoiding eye contact with the victims in the room as she was questioned would be one takeaway from that hearing, along with her using the Dow Jones as a defense when questioned by Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin.

Bondi’s attempt to put a positive spin on her firing was met with approval from other GOP-aligned figures and others, but more people jeered her post.  One X user named LiberalLisa13 wrote in a post, “The Attorney General was fired by a 34x convicted felon! Read that again!”

1. Mehdi Hasan

2. Leah Litman

3. Martina Navratilova

4. Jesse Dalba

5. Hard Factor News

6. Richard Staple

7. Andy Vitek

8. Kurt Bardella

9. Robert Barnes

10. Derek Cressman


Related Tags

Donald Trump Fired Pam Bondi U.S. Department of Justice

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

    LeBron James Rants About Hating Memphis & Social Media Jumps Him For It

    Cassius Life
    NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Phoenix

    Dawn Staley Heads to Championship Game As Geno Auriemma Crashes Out, Social Media Rips Him

    Cassius Life
    Glorilla & Project Pat Toronto Raptors v Memphis Grizzlies

    Big Glo, No Kid! GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Shows Off Snatched Waist At Raptors Vs Grizzlies Game

    Bossip
    Cardi B x Bia

    'Pretty & Peaceful AF' Cardi B Tells Fans Not To Bully Bia At Boston 'Little Miss Drama' Stop, Receives Proclamation From City

    Bossip
    Trending
    DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    DaBaby Says His Booking Fee Dropped After Homophobic Comments [Video]

    Comment
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trick Daddy’s Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Comment
    Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Young Thug Reportedly Checked Charleston White Backstage

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

    Comment
    Trending
    2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

    Comment
    TLC's 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" and The Dungeon Family Reunion with Goodie Mob
    13 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chilli Apologizes For Accidentally Sharing Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory, Denies Being MAGA

    Comment
    Nancy Metayer Bowen
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen Found Dead, Husband In Custody

    Comment
    Gunna Performs At The O2 Arena
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man Arrested For Sexual Assault At Gunna’s London Concert

    Comment
    Kanye West on Drink Champs
    kanye west  |  Written By Weso

    Kanye West Drops His Album ‘BULLY,’ Marks His First Solo Project In Five Years

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close