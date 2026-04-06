Lizzo Reveals She Waited On First Grammy Win To Lose Her Virginity

Lizzo is opening up about a deeply personal chapter of her life — and doing it in a way that has the internet talking. The singer recently revealed that she lost her virginity in her 30’s after making herself a promise years earlier.

As per Complex, Lizzo said she promised herself when she was younger that she would not have sex until she won a Grammy. That milestone came in 2020, when she won three awards, and she said she lost her virginity not long after. “I promised myself when I was younger that I wouldn’t have sex until I won a Grammy” she said on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast.

She also admitted that she kept the truth hidden for years because she felt embarrassed about being, in her words, a “late bloomer.” Lizzo said she lied about it for a long time, which adds another layer to how much pressure she felt around something so personal.

Lizzo explained that her upbringing played a major role in that decision. She said she grew up in a religious environment and made a pact with others in her church community to wait until marriage, something that shaped how she approached intimacy early on. She also revealed that she did not have her first kiss until she was 21.

Now, Lizzo says she feels more comfortable being transparent about her journey. The revelation fits into the broader way she has used her platform over the years — speaking openly about self-image, growth, and refusing to let other people define her timeline.

You can see Lizzo discuss her personal milestone below.