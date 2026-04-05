Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

OJ Da Juiceman Out Of Jail, Manager Promises New Music

OJ Da Juiceman Out Of Jail, Manager Promises New Music On The Way

OJ Da Juiceman was arrested in March on charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a law enforcement officer in Georgia.

Published on April 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

OJ Da Juiceman found himself battling a legal matter last month that landed him behind bars, but now, the “Make tha Trap Say Aye” artist is free. According to OJ Da Juiceman’s manager, the veteran rapper is prepping new music to be released soon.

TMZ reports that OJ da Juiceman, real name Otis Whitfield Williams Jr., first ran afoul of the law back in March after he was witnessed in Georgia weaving in and out of traffic and allegedly pointing a gun at a law enforcement officer. The state trooper said that OJ pointed a firearm at him several times as he drove on the highway.

OJ’s manager, Rueben Wood, told TMZ that his artist was crafting new tunes ahead of his arrest last month and has intentions on hitting the road. The 44-year-old rapper recently suffered a health scare while in custody, connected to his Type I diabetes. Wood added that OJ can now get insulin injections to manage his condition.

OJ Da Juiceman is facing several charges, including one felony count of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer. A woman handed in an affidavit, alleging that OJ was not driving the car during the time of the incident and arrest.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Crime and Justice Crime and Punishment georgia oj da juiceman

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

    LeBron James Rants About Hating Memphis & Social Media Jumps Him For It

    Cassius Life
    NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Phoenix

    Dawn Staley Heads to Championship Game As Geno Auriemma Crashes Out, Social Media Rips Him

    Cassius Life
    Glorilla & Project Pat Toronto Raptors v Memphis Grizzlies

    Big Glo, No Kid! GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Shows Off Snatched Waist At Raptors Vs Grizzlies Game

    Bossip
    Cardi B x Bia

    'Pretty & Peaceful AF' Cardi B Tells Fans Not To Bully Bia At Boston 'Little Miss Drama' Stop, Receives Proclamation From City

    Bossip
    Trending
    DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    DaBaby Says His Booking Fee Dropped After Homophobic Comments [Video]

    Comment
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trick Daddy’s Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Comment
    Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Young Thug Reportedly Checked Charleston White Backstage

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

    Comment
    Trending
    2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

    Comment
    TLC's 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" and The Dungeon Family Reunion with Goodie Mob
    13 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chilli Apologizes For Accidentally Sharing Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory, Denies Being MAGA

    Comment
    Nancy Metayer Bowen
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen Found Dead, Husband In Custody

    Comment
    Gunna Performs At The O2 Arena
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man Arrested For Sexual Assault At Gunna’s London Concert

    Comment
    Kanye West on Drink Champs
    kanye west  |  Written By Weso

    Kanye West Drops His Album ‘BULLY,’ Marks His First Solo Project In Five Years

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close