Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

HHW Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 4.3.26

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 4.3.26

In the new version of CRT FRSH, we're featuring 20 songs, alternating between acts you should know and acts you need to know.

Published on April 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young black man with yellow wireless headphones absorbing content on smartphone while holding coffee cup downtown in the city

Salute to the entire Hip-Hop Wired Nation! We’re back with CRT FRSH, also known as Certified Fresh, our playlist where we feature acts you know and acts you need to know. We’ve been away for a while, and there is a lot of music that we’ve missed over the months, but CRT FRSH is here to stay, so let’s get into some music.

I want to explain how I approach curating the CRT FRSH playlist. Most importantly, I don’t segregate my Hip-Hop. Every form of music from the main cultural tree deserves a listen and a look. When I construct the playlist, I want to include all regions across the States and, when applicable, across the globe. I also want to entertain every fan of Hip-Hop, not just those who enjoy one segment of it. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s get to it. — D.L. Chandler, lead curator for CRT FRSH

It’s been far too long but we’re back with a slightly beefed up version of the playlist with 25 songs instead of our usual 20. I’ve neglected this space for too long and I’m just now getting back into the flow of things. Allow me to spotlight some joints from this, ahem, “fresh” batch.

We open up the playlist with “PREACHER MAN” from Kanye West aka Ye’s new album, BULLY, which captures some of the superproducer’s beatmaking magic. We follow that with longtime collaborators MIKE and Earl Sweatshirt’s “Leadbelly” from their joint album, POMPEII/UTILITY. It won’t be for everyone but MIKE and Earl Sweatshirt are two of Hip-Hop’s best acts at the moment.

We then trek down to the A for T.I.’s “Trauma Bond,” with Tip in full braggodocio mode celebrating his wins. The Rap God himself, Casual, whose Black Magic project might be some of the best rapping we’ve heard all year so far, checks in with “See Them Mics.”

Going back a few months, Don Tolliver’s “K9” features SahBabii from the Houston artist’s OCTANE album. Now, we usually don’t feature albums from the previous year but Cleveland rapepr 12k Gotti’s 800 Degrees is one we hope folks go check out. The intro song from the project is one of the best we’ve heard in years.

A big shout to Latto, J. Cole, Erykah Badu, Mike WiLL Made-It, Young Dro, Killer Mike, DJ Muggs, T.F, Ghostface Killah, 50 Cent, Leon Thomas, Baby Keem, Swae Lee, Fre$h, Ab-Soul, MudBaby Ru, Key Glock, Samara Cyn, Ovrkast., JAŸ-Z, Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist, French Montana, Max B, Boldy James, Rome Streetz, Denzel Curry, A$AP Ferg, TiaCorine, IDK, Black Thought, Benny The Butcher, Grafh, Mike & Ley, Sideshow, El Cousteau, Buddy, and Guapdad 4000.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Certified Fresh CRT FRSH New Music playlist

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

    LeBron James Rants About Hating Memphis & Social Media Jumps Him For It

    Cassius Life
    NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Phoenix

    Dawn Staley Heads to Championship Game As Geno Auriemma Crashes Out, Social Media Rips Him

    Cassius Life
    Glorilla & Project Pat Toronto Raptors v Memphis Grizzlies

    Big Glo, No Kid! GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Shows Off Snatched Waist At Raptors Vs Grizzlies Game

    Bossip
    Cardi B x Bia

    'Pretty & Peaceful AF' Cardi B Tells Fans Not To Bully Bia At Boston 'Little Miss Drama' Stop, Receives Proclamation From City

    Bossip
    Trending
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trick Daddy’s Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Comment
    DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    DaBaby Says His Booking Fee Dropped After Homophobic Comments [Video]

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Young Thug Reportedly Checked Charleston White Backstage

    Comment
    Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

    Comment
    Trending
    2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

    Comment
    TLC's 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" and The Dungeon Family Reunion with Goodie Mob
    13 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chilli Apologizes For Accidentally Sharing Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory, Denies Being MAGA

    Comment
    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks
    6 Items
    GALLERY  |  Written By Weso

    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

    Comment
    Gunna Performs At The O2 Arena
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man Arrested For Sexual Assault At Gunna’s London Concert

    Comment
    Nancy Metayer Bowen
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen Found Dead, Husband In Custody

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close