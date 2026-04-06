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DaBaby Checks Fan For Painting Of His Daughters

DaBaby doesn't play about family, especially when it comes to his little queens.

Published on April 6, 2026
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DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019
Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

DaBaby doesn’t play about family, especially when it comes to his little queens.

At a recent show, a fan tried to gift the Charlotte rapper with a painting of his two daughters. In the video, he appears to decline the offer and walk away without any explanation. Shortly after, DaBaby went online to explain why he chose to decline the painting.

“Y’all getting on my motherf*cking nerves, talking about buddy with his painting of my two daughters. First and foremost, I’m not the type of father that, I’m not into grown men discussing my daughters, painting pictures of my daughters, taking pictures of my kids. I don’t play like that.”

The artist posted his painting following the incident to give people a closer look at it.

“Here’s the viral painting guys, ion see nothing wrong with it! But hey, s/o DaBaby & his beautiful family! God bless, the mission continues!”

Billion Dollar Baby had enough and slid into the comment section. Letting the artist know that he may find out the hard way how seriously he takes family.

“You still got my daughters on yo page as a grown man after I made it clear I ain’t comfortable with that. Steady playing for this online attention. So when God put me back in front of you ima show you how serious I am about my daughters.”

Ending off his statement saying, “This a father talking, not a rapper.”

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