Subscribe
Close
News

Satellite Firm Blocks Iran War Images After Trump Request

A satellite firm has blocked imagery from Iran and other Middle Eastern areas, citing a request by the Trump administration to do so.

Published on April 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IRAN-TEHRAN-UNIVERSITIES-U.S.-ISRAEL-ATTACK-AFTERMATH
Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

A satellite firm announced that it was placing an indefinite hold on the availability of images from Iran and the surrounding areas in the Middle East to the public. It stated that it was complying with a request from the Trump administration.

Planet Labs, which is based in California, made the announcement in an email on Saturday (April 4). Images of Iran and other areas currently in the midst of the conflict between Iran and the United States and Israel. The email said in part that it would be “moving to a managed access model… and releasing imagery on a case-by-case basis and for urgent, mission-critical requirements or in the public interest.”

Images from Planet Labs have been extensively used by journalists to catalogue strikes in the region, as well as to assess the damage from the ongoing conflict, which began on February 28. The firm also stated that a previous 14-day delay of image access was to prevent adversaries from using the data to attack the U.S. and its allies.

All data beginning retroactively on March 9 would be withheld, but some images could be released on a “case-by-case basis for urgent, mission-critical requirements or in the public interest,” and the policy is expected to be in place until the conflict ends.

The move has alarmed members of the press and observers concerned about the Trump administration’s move to seemingly block transparency about the conflict. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, former Human Rights Watch executive Kenneth Roth underscored those concerns, writing: “The Trump administration’s demand that it withhold images of Iran will make it much more difficult to monitor US-Israeli bombing there, which seems to be the point.”

The news comes as President Donald Trump has extended a deadline he declared for Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for the passage of oil, fertilizer and other key global resources by Tuesday (April 7). Trump threatened that if Iran didn’t agree, the U.S. would attack more of Iran’s infrastructure in a move he dubbed “Power Plant Day” on social media.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Angel Studios' "Sketch" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

    Terry Crews' Wife Rebecca Shares Secret 11-Year Battle With Parkinson’s—'I Wanted To Die'

    Bossip
    57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

    Chlöe Bailey Faces Copious Criticsm For Attending Kanye's Comeback Concert, Brushes Off The Backlash With Easter Praise

    Bossip
    President Trump Addresses The Nation On The Conflict In Iran

    Donald Trump Threatens To Commit War Crimes In Unhinged, Profanity-Laced Easter Post

    Cassius Life
    Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

    LeBron James Rants About Hating Memphis & Social Media Jumps Him For It

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trick Daddy’s Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Comment
    DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    DaBaby Says His Booking Fee Dropped After Homophobic Comments [Video]

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Young Thug Reportedly Checked Charleston White Backstage

    Comment
    Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

    Comment
    Trending
    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks
    6 Items
    GALLERY  |  Written By Weso

    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

    Comment
    2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

    Comment
    US-POLITICS-TRUMP
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

    Comment
    Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party
    J. Cole  |  Written By Weso

    J. Cole Takes His Talents To The Chinese Basketball Association

    Comment
    TLC's 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" and The Dungeon Family Reunion with Goodie Mob
    13 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chilli Apologizes For Accidentally Sharing Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory, Denies Being MAGA

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close