Mase Doesn’t Speak To Anyone From Bad Boy Records For Not Holding Diddy Accountable

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Mase recently opened up about distancing himself from Bad Boy Records amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Diddy.

During an episode of the It Is What It Is podcast, the former Bad Boy MC was asked whether he still keeps in touch with anyone from the label. Mase kept it a buck, saying he no longer stays connected because he believes people were aware of Diddy’s actions and failed to hold him accountable.

“I don’t keep in touch with everybody. I think Puff would’ve been better if people would have held him accountable. I’m more upset with the people than I am with Puff. Nobody held him accountable; everybody let him run a monk for what they needed from him.”

Mase also made it clear he can’t align himself with those who allegedly knew about Puff’s wrongdoing and allowed it to continue, suggesting many individuals were guilty by association.

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“When all this went wrong, nobody should have been on TV saying anything. That’s why people are like, ‘people are quiet,’ what could they really say? They all helped, they all even the people who were complaining. They were all accomplices because they were there. They actually were guarding while he was doing it. So if I’m guarding you while you’re doing it, I’m a part of it.”

Meanwhile, Shyne also chimed in on the conversation, expressing compassion for those affected during that era, offering a slightly different perspective on the situation.

As the controversy surrounding Diddy continues to unfold, Mase’s comments highlight the divide among former affiliates and their responses to the allegations.