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Video Catches ICE Agents Lying About Encounter With Immigrant

Pretends To Be Shocked: New Video Catches ICE Agents Lying

Before she was fired, ICE Barbie, aka Kristi Noem, claimed that Sosa-Celis was "trying to kill the agent." Video footage from a city-owned camera viewed by the NYT refutes those claims.

Published on April 7, 2026
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  • Back in January, Venezuelan immigrant Julio C. Sosa-Celis was shot in the leg in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by an ICE agent who accused him of beating him with a shovel and broom for three minutes.
  • Kristi Noem, claimed that Sosa-Celis was "trying to kill the agent." Video footage from a city-owned camera viewed by the NYT refutes those claims.
  • The report also exposes that the Trump administration had access to the footage, and obtained it within hours following the shooting.
Alex Pretti shooting scene, Minneapolis, Minn., January 2026
Star Tribune via Getty Images / ICE / DHS

ICE agents lying about an incident they were involved in? No one should be surprised. A new video obtained by the New York Times contradicts claims made by the Trump administration, accusing an immigrant of attempted murder.

A new video obtained by the publication could potentially lead to two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents facing criminal charges.

Back in January, Venezuelan immigrant Julio C. Sosa-Celis was shot in the leg in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by an ICE agent who accused him of beating him with a shovel and broom for three minutes.

The Report Exposes The Trump Administration Had The Footage Within Hours of The Shooting

Before she was fired, ICE Barbie, aka Kristi Noem, claimed that Sosa-Celis was “trying to kill the agent.” Video footage from a city-owned camera viewed by the NYT refutes those claims.

The report also exposes that the Trump administration had access to the footage, and obtained it within hours following the shooting.

Per Raw Story:

“The agency’s acting director, Todd Lyons, said after the charges were dropped that two agents had appeared to have lied under oath about the events, adding that they had been placed on leave and could end up facing criminal charges,” the Times report reads.

Furthermore, the Times learned that the Trump administration “had access” to the video it had obtained “within hours of the shooting,” but that prosecutors “did not watch the footage,” according to an official who spoke with the Times on the condition of anonymity, “until nearly three weeks after they filed charges.”

“Bare due diligence would have shown that the agents were lying,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a recent interview, the Times reported.

Bonkers.

Social media has been reacting to the news, spoiler alert, they are not surprised by ICE’s behavior at all.

You can see those reactions below.

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