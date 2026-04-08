Steph Curry Links With Sotheby’s For A Sneaker “Free Agency” Auction

Source: Sotheby’s / Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Steph Curry has been the hottest sneaker free agent on the market for quite some time now and while he continues to ponder on which brand he’ll be calling home for the remainder of his career, he’s been having fun breaking out all kinds of sneakers from various eras of the NBA over the past few months.

Now Chef Curry will be getting in the kitchen with Sotheby’s to serve up some of his game-worn sneakers to the highest bidders as part of their sneaker “Free Agency” auction which will feature kicks the man wore since his deal with Under Armour expired. From the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” to the Nike Kobe 6 Proto “Mambacita”‘s, the auction will feature some autographed grails that Steph not only rocked on the court but also during warm-ups and even tunnel walks.

Source: Sotheby’s / Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Totaling roughly 70 pairs, proceeds from the auction will go to he and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation which supports children’s well-being through access to nutritious meals, quality reading resources, and opportunities to play some sports. Props.

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In a press release for the auction, Steph explained why he decided to take part in his “Free Agency” auction.

“I’ve always believed that every pair of sneakers tells a story. This collection really captures a unique chapter for me during my sneaker free agency this season. From the tunnel walks to the on-court warm-ups to the games across the country, I was excited to spend this time shining a light on players over the years who have left their mark on the sneaker game. What makes this even more special is the impact it can have off the court. Every dollar raised will support Eat. Learn. Play.—the foundation that I co-founded with Ayesha—where we focus on the everyday needs that shape a child’s future with access to food, literacy, and safe places to play and grow. I’m excited to share this unique catalog in a way that lets fans be part of the journey. Partnering with Sotheby’s to bring this auction to life gives these sneakers a platform beyond the game, where they can live on and mean something to someone else.”

You have to wonder which one of these grails will fetch the most money.

Check out the announcement for the Steph Curry’s sneaker “Free Agency” auction below and let us know if you’d drop a grip on any of the 70 pairs of kicks he’s got on the block in the comments section.