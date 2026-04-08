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Angel Reese Strips Down For New Victoria's Secret Campaign

Angel Reese Strips Down For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

The WNBA off-season heats up as the new A-Town Barbie dominates the news with a trade on Monday and new fashion partner on Tuesday.

Published on April 8, 2026
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Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
Source: Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret / Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret

The WNBA offseason is on now that the collective bargaining agreement has been ratified. Free agency opened on Monday, and Angel Reese was the first big news story, as the Chicago Sky announced she’d been traded to the Atlanta Dream.

Sounds like a ‘dream’ come true for fans in A-Town as Reese’s brand gets another boost with a more favorable team and environment in her third year in the WNBA. But she wasn’t done making news.

Reese just kicked off her first Victoria’s Secret campaign. A year after walking in the VS Fashion Show, she’s now a full-fledged brand ambassador for the lingerie line.

She launched the ‘Season of Strapless’ on Monday, heading to the flagship store on Fifth Avenue with a new pixie haircut. Dressed in a houndstooth skirt suit, she briefly popped her head out of the luxury car’s sunroof she arrived in for photo ops, then answered a few questions.

“They help me so much,” Reese said of Victoria’s Secret. “Especially for me, entering the modeling industry. Being able to have this campaign for my first, and be the first. I’m really excited. I love VS and being an ‘Angel’ with my own name and then being an angel on the runway, and finally my first campaign ever in New York City, so, I’m so excited, the pictures came out phenomenal, and this collection is going to be fire.”

Shot in Barbados, the swimsuit campaign includes pieces modeled by Reese, including a chocolate strapless bikini and a sheer mesh top, among other items. She’ll also represent the brand’s Bombshell Bronze Fine Fragrance and the Invisible by Victoria’s Secret Strapless Collection, as the face of the brand’s Summer Season, Adam Selman, EVP and Chief Creative Officer at Victoria’s Secret & Co., said in a press release.

The collection includes beauty products, swimwear, bras, panties, and sleepwear up to size XXL, per the release, with prices starting at $16.95 and up.

Reese, 23, also spoke for the first time about heading to the Atlanta Dream after spending her first two seasons with the Chicago Sky. Her tenure there was marred by controversy after she criticized the team’s perceived lack of effort at the end of her last season.

She was briefly suspended for her remarks. Reese averaged 12 rpg in her first two seasons and paced the league with 23 double-doubles in 2025, the most in the W, while scoring 14.7 ppg with 3.7 assists. But she’s moving on, and apparently, the split was mutual and civil.

Now that the CBA is ratified, she’ll get a big bump in salary from $74,909 to $349,579.18

“I really dreamed of this moment, I’m just living in my Barbie Dreamhouse, I’m having so much fun, life is good, life is great, and I’m just excited for this new city and this new journey,” Reese said. “And more to come.”

Get a better look at her entire Victoria’s Secret campaign below.

Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret
Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret
Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret
Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret
Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret
Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret
Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret
Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret
Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret
Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret
Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret
Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret
Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret
Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret
Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
Renell Medrano/ Victoria’s Secret

Angel Reese Strips Down For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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