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Fetty Wap Talks New Album ‘Zavier’ With OkayPlayer

Fetty Wap Talks New Album ‘Zavier,’ Says He’s Bridging Two Generations Of Fans

The New Jersey hitmaker recently sat down with OkayPlayer to discuss his new album, Zavier.

Published on April 9, 2026
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Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Fetty Wap is back like he never left.

The New Jersey hitmaker recently sat down with OkayPlayer to discuss his new album, Zavier. The project marks his first full release since being released from prison and signals a fresh chapter for the Trap Queen rapper.

It’s been a minute since Fetty Wap had the streets this loud, but his catalog still speaks for itself. The 1738 artist was responsible for some of the biggest records of the mid-2010s, including “Trap Queen,” “My Way,” and “679.”

Now that it’s 2026, many fans have revisiting music from 2016, turning the era into a trending topic online. Fetty played a huge role in that moment in Hip-Hop, and he shared how it feels hearing fans say he’s bringing that sound back.

“I feel good to be apart of two different generations. It’s crazy somebody just said that to me yesterday. The generation that’s with me is in college or working now, theres a whole new generation that’s like, ‘Oh we love Fetty Wap.’ It feels really good to be one of those artists that can do that.”

Fast forward to the present day and Big Zoo is back with new music. Zavier serves as his firs project since returning home, and Fetty explained the mindset he had while putting the album together.

“My mindset on this album was to do what Fetty Wap do. Create new sounds, create a new genre, be creative, be a musician, just go in there have fun. Enjoy the music, enjoy making it, enjoy the production, enjoy the studio, enjoy your freedom, just have fun making it. Don’t think about nothing else.”

With Zavier, Fetty Wap is clearly focused on getting back to what made fans rock with him in the first place, good vibes, creative energy and the kind of records that made him a household name.

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