New ‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse’ Footage Wows Cinema Con Crowd

Following the conclusion of the 2023 film that saw Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, end up in a parallel universe and encounter himself, voiced by Jharrel Jerome, who is not Spider-Man, but a version of The Prowler, in a world where the webcrawler doesn't exist in a lawless New York City.

In the new Beyond The Spider-Verse footage, Miguel O'Hara and his Spider Society continue to hunt "the original anomaly," aka Miles Morales, as he travels across the darkest depths of the Spider-Verse looking for a way to find his way back home.

Sony Pictures Entertainment / Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse

We still have to wait until 2027 to see the epic conclusion in Miles Morales animated feature-length trilogy, but that didn’t stop Sony Pictures Entertainment from giving us a glimpse of Miles’ next movie.

Let’s get the bad news out of the way: Beyond The Spider-Verse will not be in theaters until June 18, 2027.

Now that we have that unfortunate detail out of the way, let’s get into what Sony showed off from the third film in the Oscar-winning animated superhero movie franchise at Cinema Con, which, according to Deadline, got a “big reception” when it was shown on Monday.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 film that saw Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, end up in a parallel universe and encounter himself, voiced by Jharrel Jerome, who is not Spider-Man, but a version of The Prowler, in a world where the webcrawler doesn’t exist in a lawless New York City.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

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In the new Beyond The Spider-Verse footage, Miguel O’Hara and his Spider Society continue to hunt “the original anomaly,” aka Miles Morales, as he travels across the darkest depths of the Spider-Verse looking for a way to find his way back home.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

It also showed Miles tied up, confused, and angry at the fate of his family, with their danger fresh on his mind because he is Spider-Man, and now he must race back to his universe to save them all, while his Uncle and evil version of himself are trying to stop him.

At Cinema Con, Brian Tyree Henry, who voices Miles’ dad, Jeffrey David, said this movie is “even more epic than the last … get your hankies ready.”

Sounds lit, now we need a trailer, just saying, Sony.