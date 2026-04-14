Subscribe
Close
Tech

Xbox Game Pass Deemed "Too Expensive" By Asha Sharma

No Kidding: Xbox CEO, Asha Sharma, Claims Xbox Game Pass Is “Too Expensive” In Leaked Memo

Asha Sharma is looking to right the Xbox ship, and is saying all of the right things... so far.

Published on April 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Sharma told employees in a memo that the subscription service that many call the Netflix of gaming has become "too expensive," signaling that a price drop and reportedly a return to Xbox first exclusivity might be in the future of the company, which is definitely a step in the right direction.
  • Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been left reeling after two price hikes, leaving them feeling that the service has become too pricey, and in some cases not worth it.
Xbox Game Pass Deemed "Too Expensive" By Asha Sharma
NurPhoto / Xbox Game Pass

It’s no secret that Xbox Game Pass is no longer the “best value in gaming,” and new Xbox CEO, Asha Sharma, is well aware of that.

Spotted on The Verge, Sharma told employees in a memo that the subscription service that many call the Netflix of gaming has become “too expensive,” signaling that a price drop and reportedly a return to Xbox first exclusivity might be in the future of the company, which is definitely a step in the right direction.

Per The Verge:

“Game Pass is central to gaming value on Xbox. It’s also clear that the current model isn’t the final one,” Sharma allegedly said. “Short term, Game Pass has become too expensive for players, so we need a better value equation. Long term, we will evolve Game Pass into a more flexible system which will take time to test and learn around.”

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been left reeling after two price hikes, leaving them feeling that the service has become too pricey, and in some cases not worth it, especially after Xbox decided it would bring its once exclusive video game franchises like Halo, Forza, Gears of War, and other titles to the Nintendo Switch, Switch II, and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Game Pass continues to offer subscribers a wide range of popular, smaller Indie titles, Hades II, and AAA games like the latest Call of Duty games.

Adding Call of Duty To Game Pass Reportedly Made Xbox Game Pass More Expensive

According to The Verge’s sources, the addition of Call of Duty was one of the main factors leading to the price hikes, as Xbox looked to offset the substantial losses it would endure by putting the ridiculously popular first-person shooter on the service.

We shall see whether Asha Sharma manages to put Xbox back on the right track, and with Project Helix on the horizon, she has a lot of work to do.

Related Tags

HHW Gaming video games Xbox

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025

    Azzi Fudd Went No.1 In The WNBA Draft—And Now She’ll Play With Her Girlfriend Paige Bueckers

    Cassius Life
    Nia Long for Playboy

    Nia Long Poses For 'Playboy' And Talks Protecting Her Peace, Dating Younger, And Drowning Out The 'Michael' Hate: 'No One Can Interfere With My Sanity'

    Bossip
    2019 NBA All-Star Game

    J. Cole's Chinese Basketball League Stint Cut Short Over Visa Issues, Social Media Chimes In

    Cassius Life
    Ashlee Jenae Joe McCann

    Ashlee Jenae: Influencer Had Massive Fight With Fiancé Before Mysterious Death, Resort Staff Had To Separate Couple

    Bossip
    Trending
    18 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Very Unserious: Donald Trump Booed At UFC Event As JD Vance Fails To Secure Iran Peace Deal

    Comment
    PHILIPPINES-US-ISRAEL-IRAN-WAR-PROTEST
    Politics  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Donald Trump Blew Up Barack Obama’s Iran Deal, Now America’s Stuck With The Fallout

    Comment
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ms. Jackson Is Nasty?: Mr. Marcus Says Janet Jackson Recognized Him At Essence Fest

    Comment
    Jack Harlow
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video For ‘Say Hello’

    Comment
    Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 9
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Jake Paul Aims To Respond To Druski With Blackface?

    Comment
    Trending
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Michael Jackson Fans Reacted Very Weirdly To His Daughter, Paris Jackson, Speaking About Her Dad

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party
    Diddy  |  Written By Weso

    Aubrey O’Day Claps Back At Trolls Over Kanye West Concert Appearance

    Comment
    Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event
    8 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Offset Shot Near Florida Casino, Lil Tjay Reportedly Shot At Same Location

    Comment
    Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
    gucci mane  |  Written By Weso

    Gucci Mane Responds To Pooh Shiesty In Diss Track, “You Went Out Like A Real Crash Dummy”

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close