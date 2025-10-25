‘Halo: Campaign Evolved’ Brings Xbox’s Biggest Mascot, Master Chief, To PlayStation

Halo Studios / Halo: Campaign Evolved

Master Chief and his legendary heroics are finally coming to the PlayStation platform.

We never thought we would see this day, but Halo, one of Xbox’s staple video game franchises, is officially coming to PlayStation.

For Master Chief’s big arrival on the PlayStation console, Halo Studios decided to take it all the way back to 2001’s Halo: Combat Evolved, to reintroduce the beloved character and iconic franchise to a new generation of gamers, but don’t look at Halo: Campain Evolved as just a glorified rehash of the first game with a fresh coat of graphical paint.

Halo Studios

Halo: Campaign Evolved will feature a fully rebuilt campaign in Unreal Engine 5 with remastered 4K visuals, bringing back all beloved Halo weapons and vehicles, including ones from later Halo games, plus brand-new story content.

Described as a “modern evolution” of Halo’s introductory story, fans of the iconic first-person shooter can also look forward to updated animations, remastered music, and re-recorded voice lines.

Halo Studios

Halo Studios Believes Halo: Campaign Evolved Is The Perfect Entry Point For New Players

Halo Studios

Fans of the original Halo game will be happy to learn that the beloved 2-player split-screen experience will also return, and for the first time, up to four players can play in online co-op across Xbox, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Speaking with Xbox, Executive Producer Damon Conn explained why going back to the first campaign is the perfect entry point for a new generation of players.

“We wanted to start where it all began, with the original campaign that defined Halo,” Conn explains. “Starting here means people that have never played the game before will be able to understand the story from the very beginning, and that can help us chart a course forward with new Halo stories.”

“Focusing on the campaign experience means we can concentrate fully on really capturing the atmosphere, tone – the emotional impact of what made the first campaign so special and iconic.”

Halo Studios

Halo: Campaign Evolved arrives in 2026 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Steam, PlayStation 5, supports Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Play Anywhere, and arrives day one with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

It’s been a while since we were this excited about Halo. The last few entries have been okay, but something needed to be done. We hope this Campaign Evolved will deliver the shot in the arm the Halo franchise so desperately needs.

We also wouldn’t mind seeing some tweaking to the game’s story, because the plot has been lost for some time, just saying.

