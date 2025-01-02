Subscribe
'Secret Level' Could Have Had A 'Halo' x 'Doom' Crossover

Microsoft Said “Nah” To A ‘Secret Level’ ‘Halo’ x ‘Doom’ Crossover Episode, Gamers React

Published on January 2, 2025
Source: 343 Industries / HALO Infinite

News of Microsoft dropping the ball isn’t surprising lately, but this might be a massive L for the company looking to secure as many wins as possible.
Tim Miller and Dave Wilson set out to deliver an anthology series like Netflix’s Love Death + Robots, but with popular video game IP with their latest offering, Secret Level, currently streaming on Prime Video.

The 14-episode first season, featuring characters from beloved video game franchises like Pac-ManWarhammer 40KMega ManSIFUGod of War, and more, is currently hit or miss with fans. Still, news of a nixed Halo x Doom crossover episode has gamers pondering what could have been and bashing Microsoft. Speaking exclusively with Collider, Miller and Wilson confirmed they see and hear fans’ questions and complaints regarding specific video game IPs getting episodes while others didn’t. Miller pointed to one instance of someone highlighting Spelunky getting an episode while Halo didn’t, which opened the door for him to reveal they had big plans for the 343 Industries franchise. Ultimately, Microsoft told them, “Nah,” denying us an epic team-up we didn’t know we needed with Master Chief and Doomguy.  “We wanted to make a Master Chief/Doom Slayer crossover episode, and I spent a whole weekend crafting this impassioned letter of my childhood. And it’s exactly what Tim said; they were like, ‘Nah,” Wilson revealed. The interview also notes that Secret Level has been in production since 2021, so there could have been some conflict between the Halo x Doom crossover pitch and the first season of the now-canceled Halo TV show on Paramount+.

Gamers Are Very Disappointed

Whatever the case, gamers are very disappointed that Microsoft decided to pass on the episode. One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “Microsoft is so allergic to fun that they shot down one of the coolest crossovers they could have possibly done, that’s insane.” https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Gamertag Radio’s Danny Peña replied to the news, “What?!?!?! *smh emoji.”   https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js It definitely sounds like a missed opportunity. Maybe we will see it in season two. Until then, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.

