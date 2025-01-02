Microsoft Said “Nah” To A ‘Secret Level’ ‘Halo’ x ‘Doom’ Crossover Episode, Gamers React

The 14-episode first season, featuring characters from beloved video game franchises like

,

,

,

,

, and more, is currently hit or miss with fans.

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Speaking exclusively with

, Miller and Wilson confirmed they see and hear fans’ questions and complaints regarding specific video game IPs getting episodes while others didn’t.

Miller pointed to one instance of someone highlighting Spelunky getting an episode while Halo didn’t, which opened the door for him to reveal they had big plans for the 343 Industries franchise. Ultimately, Microsoft told them, “Nah,” denying us an epic team-up we didn’t know we needed with Master Chief and Doomguy.

Gamers Are Very Disappointed

Microsoft is so allergic to fun that they shot down one of the coolest crossovers they could have possibly done, that’s insane. https://t.co/ako4BCjRlE — Ultima (@UltimaShadowX) January 2, 2025