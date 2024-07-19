Master Chief’s Tour of Duty Ends on Paramount+, ‘Halo’ TV Series Canceled After Two Seasons

After only two seasons, the polarizing

television series has been canceled on Paramount+

Master Chief’s time at Paramount+ has come to an end, but Xbox still has hope he will continue the fight on another streaming platform. In a statement to THR, Paramount+ and the game’s current developer, 343 Industries, said about the show’s cancellation:

“We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work.”

“We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future,” added 343 Industries. “We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world.”

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Halo TV Was Met With Controversy From The Start

Per IGN’s reporting , both Xbox and 343 Industries haven’t given up hope on the video game adaptation. They will make a valiant attempt to shop the series around in hopes of continuing to tell Master Chief’s story. Halo’s first season premiered in March 2022 and was met with mixed reviews. Major complaints stemmed for Pablo Schreiber’s take on the beloved Spartan soldier, and him constantly taking his helmet off, and being out of his iconic armor, something we don’t see in the games at all.HHW Gaming’s Bernard “Beanz” Smalls spoke with Schreiber , who said it was a “huge honor and responsibility” to play Master Chief in the series but also understood why some had reservations.

Yeah, I don’t think it’s backlash or controversy. I always knew that was going to be a part of it because when you take a first-person shooter video game and make it into a television show. Just by the construct of what you’re doing, there’s 50 million people out there who have bought the game, who have played the game as the Master Chief.

So whether they even know that that’s why they don’t want the helmet taken off or not, that’s what’s happening. That’s ownership that you have over the character because you’ve played the game for so long as this character, so everybody in their own way feels like they’re the chief, right? So I always knew that there was going people were going to get upset about taking the helmet off because you’re changing the course of the franchise. The good news is, I think when people see the show, they’ll realize why it was done.

It’s for a long-form television format. You really need to see the face of your character, the protagonist. We have multiple seasons of storytelling that we want to embark on. The whole purpose of doing this show is to humanize John and to learn about the Master Chief in a way that you’ve never gotten to learn about in the games.

Video Game X Reacts To The News of Halo’s Cancellation

Beanz’s Thoughts On Halo TV