Microsoft Gives The Xbox Controller A Deadpool BBL Makeover

Let’s F***ing Go: Microsoft Teams Up With ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ To Give The Xbox Controller A BBL

Published on July 17, 2024
Xbox x Deadpool & Wolverine Collaboration

Source: Xbox / Deadpool & Wolverine

While Xbox pushes the narrative that “you don’t need an Xbox console to play Xbox,” the company continues to drop limited edition Series X consoles.
Xbox’s latest collaboration is one of its cheekiest ones yet, and we mean that literally. To celebrate the forthcoming arrival of Marvel Jesus, aka Deadpool, in the highly anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine, the Microsoft-owned company teamed up with Marvel for easily one of its collaborations.
On Wednesday, Xbox announced the “Cheek Controller,” which was designed by the merc with the mouth himself. Like in the upcoming film, the controller gets a snappy suit-up montage punctuated with a shot of its cheeks. The controller shines in Deadpool’s signature red and black color scheme. It matches the texture of his costume and features the antihero’s “perfectly rounded tush.”
Unfortunately, this controller is not available for purchase. Still, like the company’s other collaborations, one lucky gamer can win it and get their hands on Deadpool’s tush—oops, we meant controller—via a global sweepstakes. Oh, and that’s not all. The controller will also come with a beautiful custom Deadpool-inspired Series X, complete with a foam stand featuring Deadpool’s trusty katanas, Bea and Arthur, as well as two wireless controllers.
Xbox x Deadpool & Wolverine Collaboration

Source: Xbox / Deadpool & Wolverine

A Cool Stand For Your Xbox Controllers Is Also Coming

But wait, there’s more: beginning July 22, the first 1,000 fans to purchase an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core from the Microsoft store will receive an exclusive Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder by EXG Pro. For more info on how to win the Deadpool & Wolverine custom Series X and controller, head here.
Xbox x Deadpool & Wolverine Collaboration

Source: Xbox / Deadpool & Wolverine

Team green will also be at the upcoming premiere of Marvel Studio’s latest film, and fans can catch all of the red-carpet action that will undoubtedly feature exclusive moments and chances for fans to win some fantastic prizes. This new collaboration marks the latest team-up between Xbox and Marvel Studios. Previous collaborations include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and X-Men 97.
