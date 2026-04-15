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DoorDash Losing Customers After Staged White House Delivery

President Donald Trump was part of a staged DoorDash delivery to push his "no tax on tips" policy, prompting users to leave the service

Published on April 15, 2026
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President Trump Speaks To Press Outside The Oval Office

DoorDash is currently experiencing a backlash from users of the service after a staged White House event featuring the on-demand delivery service. According to reactions online, DoorDash users are threatening to end their subscriptions after a McDonald’s delivery order to President Donald Trump was used to call attention to a new policy.

On April 13, President Trump, with cameras rolling, accepted a DoorDash delivery to highlight his “no tax on tips” policy for workers who earn tips as part of their overall income.

The initial backlash to the White House stunt was the revelation that the so-called “grandma” appeared to be a paid actor employed by the Trump administration for photo ops such as the Monday delivery. While DoorDash officials have since announced that Sharon Simmons is not a paid actor, it hasn’t quelled the online outrage.

At issue for some was the connection between the service and Trump’s unpopular standing among some voters, even though within his usually supportive base. Beyond that, some felt that employing Simmons in the role and framing it as if she were a regular DoorDasher felt inorganic and somewhat disingenuous.

Online, some folks are claiming to end their DoorDash subscriptions or to never use the service again after the stunt. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

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