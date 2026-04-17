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Sneako Catches Fade On NYC Sidewalk, Web Rejoices

Controversial streamer Sneako was on the other end of a sucker punch while in New York City, and social media celebrated the video.

Published on April 17, 2026
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On Tuesday (April 14), the controversial streamer and media personality Sneako was on camera while walking down the street in New York City when he was suddenly attacked by a bystander. The video has gone viral, with many applauding the assault.

Sneako, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, had been hosting a livestream while walking in downtown Manhattan. Sneako was looking down at his phone when a random man, who appeared to be waiting for him, lashes out with a right cross that connected with his jaw. The man then takes the streamer down to the pavement with a chokehold.

The audio on the rest of the video is filled with expletives, and someone asking “What’s your problem?” repeatedly before we see the person who was filming apparently running from the scene. Sneako would later write in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “Im fine we got it handled.” He also hinted in a conversation on Kick that the attacker might’ve used mace on him.

The streamer has gained notoriety among right-wingers and white nationalists since 2016, spouting views supporting misogyny and issuing antisemitic and transhphobic jokes. He’d become friends with alleged sex trafficker Andrew Tate, white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Ye aka Kanye West, going to work on the rapper’s short-lived 2024 presidential campaign.

Sneako has been banned from Twitch and TikTok, and had also been suspended by YouTube for three years for his comments, returning to the platform last year. He also interviewed former New York City Mayor Eric Adams last year at Gracie Mansion before Adams’ tumultous defeat in running for reelection as the Democratic candidate.

The attack was celebrated on social media, some of whom made note that Sneako had yelled at someone supporting their public execution just before. The streamer was also ridiculed as being one of the figures who openly supported President Donald Trump and his MAGA policies along with other right-wing streamers such as Clavicular.

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