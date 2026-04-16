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Future Facing Paternity Suit, Accusations Of Not Seeing Son

Future’s Fatherhood Follies Sees Rapper Facing Paternity Suit & More

Published on April 16, 2026
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ONE Musicfest 2025

Future has had a relatively quiet 2026 on the music front, but behind the scenes, he’s been embroiled in a pair of legal fights. One woman filed a paternity suit claiming that Future fathered her son, while another woman says that the rapper hasn’t seen their son in well over a year.

TMZ got the scoop on both angles, starting with Layla Sanad filing the paternity lawsuit in Florida against the rapper born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn. Sanad is seeking child support payments from Freebandz honcho for the son, who was born in 2017. She is seeking full paternity, child support, and two years of retroactive payments.

At the top of the year, Future filed documents asking for the Florida matter to be dismissed, adding that Sanad is a resident of Arizona and that he already filed a case there. The Florida matter is still pending, and Wilburn did admit to being the father of one Kash Wilburn in the Arizona filing.

In another situation, Future’s ex Brittni Mealy claims that Wilburn hasn’t seen his teen son in 16 months. Wilburn claimed that Mealy has blocked access to his son, but she’s pushing back via the court. Mealy said that her ex hasn’t done anything to inquire about the welfare of their child, and also claimed he changed his phone number so that his son or others can’t contact him.

Future has yet to address the latest moves in court from his exes.

Photo: Getty

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