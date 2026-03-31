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Here's Why Future's Baby Mama Wants Him Thrown In Jail

One of Future’s Baby Mamas Wants Him Thrown In Jail

Brittni Mealy asked a judge to jail the "March Madness" crafter for failing to comply with a court order involving their 12-year-old son, Prince.

Published on March 31, 2026
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  • The issue stems from Future failing to set up a life insurance policy for the child.
  • This isn't the first time Brittni and Future tussled in court; in 2023, Mealy was awarded an increase to her child support payments from the Hip-Hop star.
Future
@PhotosByBeanz / Future

Brittni Mealy, one of Future’s many baby mamas, wants the rapper thrown in jail.

TMZ exclusively reports that Brittni Mealy asked a judge to jail the “March Madness” crafter for failing to comply with a court order involving their 12-year-old son, Prince.

According to the celebrity gossip site, the issue stems from Future failing to set up a life insurance policy for the child.

Per TMZ:

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Brittni accused Future of failing to comply with a 2023 court order. She claimed the musician did not obtain a $500K life insurance police naming her as the trustee for Prince. 

She asked that Future be held in contempt and incarcerated until he resolves the issue with the life insurance policy. 

This isn’t the first time Brittni and Future tussled in court; in 2023, Mealy was awarded an increase to her child support payments from the Hip-Hop star.

The judge ordered Future to pay $5K a month, up from $ 3 K. According to TMZ, Future has not issued any statements on the matter, and honestly, we don’t expect him to say anything, well, maybe in a song.

The internet has been sharing their thoughts on the matter. “Hear me out…I support her. This man is deadbeat of a father. His child is being raised by another man. What a disgrace,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another person on social media wrote, “Yeah lock him tf up. Regular men can get locked up so so can he. This ngga always been a damn deadbeat smmfh.”

We shall see how this pans out; until then, you can see more reactions below.

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