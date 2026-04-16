Cyco Black Released From Jail Amid Alleged Atlanta Theft Scheme

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Atlanta rapper Cyco Black has been released from prison after being arrested in connection with an alleged theft scheme.

Alphonce Smith, also known as Cyco Black, is currently facing multiple misdemeanor and felony charges, including receiving stolen property. According to police, the Crime Mob member is allegedly connected to a series of car break-ins across Atlanta.

Victims reportedly had items such as laptops, phones and tablets stolen from their vehicles during the incidents. Some of those items were equipped with tracking devices, which ultimately led authorities to a business located at Metro Mart on Metropolitan Parkway.

Police claim the stolen items were being sold out of a store connected to that location, which they allege is owned by Cyco Black. Authorities say this discovery played a major role in linking the rapper to the reported crimes.

Police didn’t stop at just the shop, they also searched a warehouse, where they hound packages containing some of the stolen items. Authorities say the goods were being prepared for shipment overseas to Hong Kong.

More than $100,000 worth of stolen electronics, including laptops, phones and tablets, has reportedly been recovered. An employee at the store was also arrested in connection with the case and could be facing similar charges.

This story is developing.