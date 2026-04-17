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Marvel Previews Trailer To 'Avengers: Doomsday' At CinemaCon

Marvel Previews Trailer To ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ At CinemaCon, The Public Awaits Their Turn

Published on April 17, 2026
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When Marvel Studios leaked to the world that the full Avengers: Doomsday trailer would be seen on April 16, they forgot to mention that it would only be seen by a select few, as the crowd at CinemaCon was treated to the exclusive footage. We were not.

Still, word of what was seen has hit the internet, and man, does it sound like a banger. Days after insiders revealed that a test screening for Avengers: Doomsday led to the lucky audience stating that it was the “best” Marvel movie of all-time and the Russo brothers’ best film to date (that’s saying something), the crowd over at CinemaCon got a taste of what we can expect. The description sounds like pure comic book crack.

According to Variety, the footage screened at the event featured some of your favorite Marvel characters taking on the villainous Doctor Doom while other heroes battled among each other.

Per Variety:

The trailer starts with a look at Downey Jr.’s green-hooded, metal-faced Doctor Doom as he prepares to invade the multiverse. There’s a shot of Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) looking out his X-Mansion’s window as a bright flash of light is outside, signaling trouble. It’s a flood of crossovers from there: Gambit (Channing Tatum) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) battle; Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) transforms into Yelena Belova, resulting in a Florence Pugh vs. Florence Pugh fight; and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Doom face off, but Doom catches Thor’s magical hammer Mjolnir with his bare hands.

Hold up! Is Doctor Doom worthy of Mjolnir or is he just that strong? We need answers, but wait, there’s more.

The biggest moment comes when Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers makes his triumphant return and reunites with Thor. The Asgardian is shocked at his Avengers teammate’s arrival — given that Cap had gone back in time to grow old with his sweetheart Peggy Carter in “Endgame” (and passed down the mantle to Sam Wilson). It’s still unclear how Cap is back, but he’s clearly still worthy enough to pick up Thor’s hammer, just like he did during the Thanos battle in “Endgame.”

We. Can’t. Wait.

To garner up some hype for Avengers: Doomsday (as if that were necessary), Marvel Studios will be re-releasing Avengers: Endgame in September with unseen footage and a rumored post-credits scene that ties directly into Doomsday as the Russo Brothers say it will serve as a direct sequel to Endgame.

What makes this even more interesting is that Marvel will be ditching IMAX screenings in favor of its new “Infinity Vision” format, which they say will be “the biggest, brightest and most immersive cinematic experiences.”

We don’t know what the heck that might look like, but best believe we’ll be finding out come Dec. 18, when Avengers: Doomsday premieres in theaters.

Are you as hype for Avengers: Doomsday as we are or are you all Marvel’d out at this point? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

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