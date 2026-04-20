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G Perico Reportedly Sues Coach, Alleged Trademark Infringement

LA Rapper G Perico Reportedly Sues Coach Over Alleged Trademark Infringement

West Coast rapper G Perico is reportedly suing luxury brand Coach over claims the company stole one of his ideas.

Published on April 20, 2026
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West Coast rapper G Perico is reportedly suing luxury brand Coach over claims the company stole one of his ideas.

According to the lawsuit, Coach and its parent company Tapestry allegedly copied Perico’s “This is a blue T-Shirt” slogan. The Los Angeles rapper trademarked the phrase in 2022 and used it on merchandise to promote his music, even marketing the shirts across his social media platforms.

A year after securing the trademark, Perico claims he noticed Coach selling shirts with a similar phrase: “This is a Coach T-Shirt.”

The rapper argues that the similarity between the slogans could damage the brand he’s built, stating the use of a nearly identical phrase may “create a connection and benefit from [G Perico’s] success and popularity.”

Perico also claims that neither Coach no Tapestry sought permission to use or alter his trademark, nor did they offer any compensation. He is reportedly seeking $150,000 in damages, along with an accounting of how much revenue the company generated from the shirts.

In addition, Perico is requesting that both companies acknowledge his ownership of the trademark and provide him with a percentage on future sales tied to the product.

Neither Coach nor Tapestry has publicly responded to the lawsuit.

As the case develops, it could set the tone for how brands navigate creative overlap and trademarks in fashion moving forward.

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