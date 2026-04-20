Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 4.17.26

Salute to the entire Hip-Hop Wired Nation! We’re back with CRT FRSH, also known as Certified Fresh, our playlist where we feature acts you know and acts you need to know. It’s been two weeks, so we’re back with 20, ahem, fresh joints for your headphones and speakers.

I want to explain how I approach curating the CRT FRSH playlist. Most importantly, I don’t segregate my Hip-Hop. Every form of music from the main cultural tree deserves a listen and a look. When I construct the playlist, I want to include all regions across the States and, when applicable, across the globe. I also want to entertain every fan of Hip-Hop, not just those who enjoy one segment of it. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s get to it. — D.L. Chandler, lead curator for CRT FRSH

What up, folks? We can’t wait to get into the heat this week, so peep the breakdown.

We open up the playlist with Meek Mill’s “600 Racks,” an energetic romp with the Philadelphia rapper flexing his wealth and big man status. We follow that with the return of TDE rapper Isaiah Rashad’s “SAME SH!T,” a welcome return from the Tennessee spitter.

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P$C, the super group featuring T.I., Young Dro, Big Kuntry King, C-Rod, and Mac Boney, dropped a handful of singles over the years, and we hope that “Straight From Da A” is a signal that we’ll get a follow-up album from the click. We follow that with “Kirkland” from the talented pair of MIKE and Earl Sweatshirt from their collaboration album, POMPEII/UTILITY. Won’t be for everyone, but it’s a vibe.

Sexyy Red dropped her latest full-length, Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa, and the track “Hang With A Bad B*tch” gets a boost from Key Glock. After that, we have “BUSHWICK” from Samara Cyn with Overkst. on the helpout.

We went back a few months to highlight Wale’s extremely dope “James Freestyle,” highlighting that the DMV wordsmith hasn’t lost a step. We then bring Buddy and Jay Rock’s “Pray For A Blessing.”

Salute to Mike WilL Made-It, Chief Keef, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, KnowItAll, Nick Wilford, Patty Honcho, Cande Genaro, JT, Little Simz, Denzel Curry, A$AP Ferg, SadBoi, Rich The Kid, Larry June, Curren$y, The Alchemist, IDK, Pusha T, Foggieraw, A$AP Rocky, Bossman Dlow, Sauce Walka, REASON, Cozz, Baby Keem, Kota the Friend, and Rome Streetz.

Come back in two weeks for the CRT FRSH update. If we missed you, reach out to us on social media. PEACE!

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Photo: Getty