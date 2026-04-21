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iShowSpeed Shares Locations His Next Streaming Tour Will Hit

iShowSpeed Next Streaming Tour Is Taking Him To The Caribbean

Fresh off his spectacular performance at WrestleMania 42, iShowSpeed announced that The Caribbean Tour will kick off on April 25.

Published on April 21, 2026
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  • iShowSpeed announces a Caribbean tour, visiting 15 countries, after a life-changing Africa tour.
  • His Africa tour faced some hostility, but he spoke positively about the experience and its impact on him.
  • Fans are looking forward to new moments from the Caribbean tour and an upcoming anime project.
WrestleMania 42
Ethan Miller / iShowSpeed

iShowSpeed is following up his life-changing Africa tour by taking his streaming antics to the Caribbean.

Fresh off his spectacular performance at WrestleMania 42, iShowSpeed announced that The Caribbean Tour will kick off on April 25.

He also shared a list of his destinations where he will be taking the chat, while also getting his fans at the destinations he will be visiting hyped up, and they include:

• Antigua and Barbuda
• Bahamas
• Barbados
• Dominica
• Dominican Republic
• Grenada
• Guadeloupe
• Jamaica
• Puerto Rico
• Sint Maarten
• St. Kitts and Nevis
• St. Lucia
• St. Vincent and the Grenadines
• Trinidad and Tobago
• United States Virgin Islands

In the trailer announcing his next streaming tour, Speed can be seen in the background, shadow boxing before revealing someone in a Pikachu costume standing next to a lifeless body.

The locations of the next tour are officially revealed after Pikachu presses a button. Speed also learns that it’s his younger brother, Jamal, in the Pikachu costume.

The Caribbean will be the 21-year-old’s latest undertaking after visiting Europe twice, South America, China, Africa, and North America.

Hopefully, iShowSpeed’s Caribbean Tour Doesn’t Have Any Drama

Speed’s 28-day streaming adventure in Africa was one where he was not only embraced, but also was met with some hostility due to not be fully knowledgeable about wearing a certain jersey during an Algerian Cup match between MC Alger and USM Alger.

Fans pelted Speed with objects and water, and he told the staff, “They don’t like me, they keep throwing water at me.”

He was informed that he wore an Algerian national team shirt, which was not one of the teams participating in the match.

Despite the one moment, iShowSpeed spoke glowingly about his time in Africa.

I’m glad that I decided to come here and experience it for myself. To be honest, chat, this tour changed my life, bro. This tour changed my life for the better, seriously,” Speed said to the chat.

He continued, “This tour [opened] my eyes…it sparked up something deep within me, very deep, like something from the root of me. It kinda [talked] to me in terms of like, I can do this,” he continued. “Obviously, I’ve been already doing it, but I can do this. It’s more personal, you know? And to come back to the motherland and to stream it all, stream 20 countries in 28 days.”

We’re looking forward to the new moments from this Caribbean tour, as well as that recently announced anime.

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